11 Methods for Gathering Customer Feedback Using Online Surveys

Curious about the most effective methods for conducting online surveys to gather customer feedback? Leading experts, from Chief R&D Officers to Marketing Specialists, share their proven strategies. The first insight prioritizes user feedback for technical development, while the final tip emphasizes sending surveys after each service visit. Altogether, eleven invaluable insights will guide you in optimizing your customer feedback process.

We prioritize so-called online surveys as a primary method to collect data directly from users, ensuring that their insights are accurately captured. By incorporating surveys alongside our AI-avatar delivery, we can gain valuable insights into user satisfaction (based on clients’ subjective vision) with key aspects of the avatar, such as lip sync. This feedback is instrumental in identifying areas for improvement and guiding our technical development efforts. For instance, a recent survey revealed that users were particularly sensitive to discrepancies between the AI avatar’s spoken words and lip movements. Our team implemented adjustments to the lip-sync algorithm, resulting in a significant enhancement to the overall user experience.

Aleksey Pshenichniy

Chief R&D Officer, Elai.io

Use Targeted Email Campaigns for High Response Rates

My preferred method for conducting online surveys is using targeted email campaigns paired with user-friendly survey tools like SurveyMonkey or Google Forms. This approach ensures high response rates and meaningful insights from our most engaged customers. For instance, after launching a new product line, I sent out a survey to gather feedback on usability and features. The data revealed that customers found a specific feature confusing, prompting us to simplify it. We revised the product based on this feedback, resulting in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction scores and a notable boost in sales. Regularly leveraging survey data not only enhances products but also fosters customer loyalty.

Dylan Young

Marketing Specialist, CareMax

Leverage Microsoft Forms for Detailed Feedback

My preferred method for conducting online surveys to gather customer feedback is through Microsoft Forms. It’s a straightforward, customizable tool that allows me to easily create engaging, detailed surveys.

I’ve found that asking both open-ended and multiple-choice questions provides a balance of qualitative and quantitative insights.

For example, after launching a new service offering in my legal-process outsourcing company, I used Microsoft Forms to survey our clients about their onboarding experience.

We received feedback that the initial communication process was a bit unclear. Based on that data, we revamped our onboarding procedures, including a more transparent welcome guide and follow-up touchpoints, ultimately improving client satisfaction and retention rates.

It’s amazing how one small adjustment, highlighted by customer feedback, can greatly impact the overall experience!

Aseem Jha

Founder, Legal Consulting Pro

Implement Short Surveys in Customer Journeys

When it comes to conducting online surveys, I prefer to use short, brief, and specific ones that form part of the customer’s journey. These typically come in the form of five-question, post-project surveys that aim to get actionable feedback. We are more concerned with asking targeted questions which directly relate to the issues we want to tackle, like product use or development communication.

As an example, project timeline concerns came out through some surveys, and we changed our onboarding in such a way that milestone definitions became clearer and check-ins more frequent. This straightforward adjustment not only satisfied clients but also provided better transparency of the projects, thus minimizing scope change and misunderstandings. Adopting survey data in this manner helps us address previous client concerns and make improvements based on actual customer demands.

Cache Merrill

Founder, Zibtek

Customize Surveys for Post-Installation Feedback

Conducting online surveys using SurveyMonkey allows for customized questionnaires and comprehensive analytics. We implemented post-installation surveys to collect feedback on clients’ experiences with our digital displays. The data showed that some users found the interface challenging to navigate, prompting us to re-design the user interface for a more user-friendly experience. Following the improvements, customer satisfaction increased by 15%, proving that listening to feedback can significantly enhance service quality.

Alex Taylor

Head of Marketing, CrownTV

Keep Surveys Short and Mobile-Friendly

My preferred method for conducting online surveys is to keep them short, focused, and easy to access. I typically use tools like Google Forms or Typeform because they’re intuitive and mobile-friendly, ensuring that respondents can quickly complete the survey on any device. When designing these surveys, I try to keep them under 10 questions to respect our users’ time while still gathering meaningful insights.

To boost engagement, I often start with a mix of closed-ended questions (e.g., Likert scales or multiple-choice) to measure satisfaction levels, followed by a few open-ended questions that allow respondents to elaborate on their thoughts. This way, I can capture both quantitative data and richer qualitative feedback. I also make it a point to clearly communicate the purpose of the survey and offer a small incentive—like a discount on their next course or a free e-book—to thank participants for their input. This simple strategy has increased our response rates by around 30%.

One specific example of how I used survey data to improve our service was when I noticed a recurring issue mentioned in the open-ended responses of a quarterly feedback survey. Many students were reporting frustration with the pacing of our beginner-level Italian courses. While 70% of users rated the content quality as “Excellent” or “Good,” nearly 40% felt the course moved too quickly and wanted more reinforcement activities before moving on to complex topics.

Armed with this data, I took a two-step approach to address the issue. First, I collaborated with our curriculum designers to develop additional practice modules and quizzes that targeted the specific areas where learners were struggling. Second, we added a “Review & Reinforce” checkpoint after every two units, allowing users to revisit concepts before advancing. After implementing these changes, the following survey showed a 25% increase in satisfaction for the course-pacing question and a 20% drop in users reporting that they felt overwhelmed.

The result? We not only improved our learner experience, but we also saw a 15% reduction in beginner dropout rates, which translated into higher course-completion rates and, ultimately, more satisfied students. This shows how a well-structured survey can be a powerful tool for driving product improvements and maintaining strong learner retention.

Stefano Lodola

Founder & Course Author, Think Languages

Embed Surveys in Post-Purchase Follow-Ups

My preferred method for conducting online surveys is through email marketing and embedding survey links into post-purchase follow-up emails. Using platforms like Google Forms or Typeform allows for easy customization and accessibility for customers. I find that targeting customers at specific touchpoints—like right after they receive a product—leads to more detailed and relevant feedback since the experience is still fresh in their minds. Keeping the surveys short and focused, and offering a small incentive like a discount code also increases the completion rate.

One example of how survey data helped improve my business was when I gathered feedback on bouquet packaging for my floral shop. Many customers loved the flowers but mentioned that the packaging could be more eco-friendly. Using that feedback, I transitioned to biodegradable packaging, which not only improved customer satisfaction but also aligned with my business’s sustainability values. Sales actually increased as customers appreciated the environmentally conscientious choice, and I now promote that feature prominently in my marketing.

Sophie Marasco

Founder, Thanks A Bunch Florist

Combine Multiple Platforms for Comprehensive Feedback

We gather customer feedback using a combination of Google Reviews, ReviewBuzz, and Survey Monkey, depending on the type of customer and service provided. Google Reviews and ReviewBuzz are great for gathering quick, public feedback on our overall service and customer satisfaction, especially for service calls. These platforms help us monitor our reputation and address any concerns immediately. For new-installation customers, we rely on Survey Monkey because it allows us to ask more detailed questions specific to the installation process, product performance, and customer experience.

We review each survey closely and provide a section for customers to make comments. Many customers used the comment section to ask questions about their installations instead of contacting their HVAC engineer directly. We share this information with our HVAC engineers to close any gaps in the customer service experience. Our goal is to ensure that our customers have all their questions answered and feel confident in choosing us.

Andrew Hulsebos

Service Director, Reiner Group Inc.

Incorporate Micro-Surveys in Customer Journeys

My proven and preferred method is to incorporate micro-surveys directly into customer journeys, e.g., by presenting a single-question pop-up immediately following a notable encounter. Rather than bombarding users with lengthy questionnaires, I concentrate on a specific question at the most appropriate time.

For instance, we included a straightforward “Did this feature meet your expectations?” question in our app’s new onboarding process. Feedback indicated that the sheer amount of initial steps was overwhelming for many people.

Armed with this valuable insight, we took a user-focused approach to redesigning the onboarding flow. We broke it down into smaller, digestible sections and allowed users to save progress, addressing the overwhelming initial steps that users had pointed out.

The result was a 30% increase in completion rates and a significant reduction in abandonment. This success story shows how micro-surveys can influence positive change and effectively improve user experience.

John Beaver

Founder, Desky

Rely on Flexible Tools for Varied Feedback

When it comes to gathering customer feedback online, I typically rely on tools like Google Forms or Typeform. These platforms are user-friendly, customizable, and easily integrated with other systems, making the process straightforward. Plus, they offer a variety of question formats—from multiple-choice to open-ended questions—allowing for a flexible way to capture both quantitative and qualitative feedback.

Steps to Conduct an Effective Online Survey:

Set Clear Objectives: The first step is always defining what I want to achieve with the survey. This could be anything from measuring customer satisfaction to understanding specific pain points or testing ideas for new product features.

Keep the Survey Focused and Short: I make sure the questions are concise and easy to understand. A mix of rating scales, multiple-choice questions, and space for open feedback ensures I get useful data while keeping the survey short enough that people don’t drop out halfway through.

Reach the Right Audience: Once the survey is ready, it’s important to send it to the right group of customers. I typically distribute it through email, in-app notifications, or even social media—wherever the target audience is most likely to engage. Sometimes, offering a small incentive like a discount or reward helps boost participation.

Analyze the Results and Take Action: After collecting responses, I dig into the data to identify common themes, areas where customers are struggling, or opportunities to improve. The key is turning that feedback into concrete actions to address customer needs.

A great example of using survey data to improve a product was when I helped a software company gather feedback after launching a new feature. While users liked the idea behind the feature, many pointed out that the interface was confusing. We took that feedback seriously, working with the design team to simplify the user experience and adding a quick tutorial for new users. The result was a significant increase in satisfaction, as shown by a follow-up survey, and a noticeable drop in support requests related to that feature.

By listening to customer feedback and acting on it, we not only improved the product but also strengthened our relationship with users, showing them that their opinions directly shaped the product experience.

Vaibhav Kamble

CEO, CloudOptimo

Send Surveys After Each Service Visit

Our company gathers customer feedback through online surveys sent via email after each service visit. Our surveys are short and focus on key areas like timeliness, effectiveness of the service, and customer satisfaction with our technicians. We also ask for any suggestions or specific concerns they might have noticed.

One example of how we’ve used survey data to improve our service was from feedback regarding communication. Several customers mentioned that, while they were satisfied with the pest-control results, they wanted more proactive communication about what was being done during the service and what to expect afterward. We were able to implement a new system where our technicians now provide a detailed summary after each visit, both in person and via email, outlining the treatment used and any necessary follow-up actions.

Jason Napolski

President & CEO, A-Tex Pest Management Inc.

