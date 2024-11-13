14 Travel Fatigue Tips to Stay Energized On Long Trips

Travel fatigue can often turn an exciting journey into an exhausting ordeal, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Insights from a content creator and CEO and a psychology consultant reveal expert strategies to help you stay energized on long trips. You’ll discover a range of advice, beginning with balancing rest with adventure and concluding with the importance of prioritizing yourself during long trips. Read on to explore fourteen invaluable insights that will transform your travel experience.

To manage travel fatigue, I’ve developed a routine that allows me to balance rest with adventure. One of the most important steps I take is making sure I don’t have anything planned for the day I leave or the day after I return. This buffer helps me avoid the frantic rush of packing or catching up on work and gives me the space to fully rest and recharge. On the day after a trip, I allow myself to sleep in and unwind, which makes a world of difference in recovering from long flights, time-zone changes, or just the general exhaustion that comes from being constantly on the move.

When I’m traveling for an extended period, like a month or more, I’ve realized the key to avoiding burnout is not being a tourist every single day. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you need to see every sight, visit every museum, and book every tour to make the most of your time. However, over time, I’ve found that this approach can actually diminish my enjoyment of a trip.

Instead, I now make sure to schedule “slow days” during longer stays. Some days are meant for simply sitting at a cafe, enjoying a drink, and taking in the local atmosphere. These moments of relaxation are not only restful but also offer a chance to meet new people, whether it’s chatting with locals or fellow travelers. These connections often become some of my favorite memories from a trip.

Another crucial aspect of managing travel fatigue is allowing myself to take naps, especially on days that aren’t jam-packed with activities. I used to resist this, thinking I should be out exploring every waking moment, but I’ve come to realize that rest is just as important as exploration. Napping on slower days helps me conserve energy and feel refreshed for busier ones. This balance lets me experience everything I want to while also staying energized enough to truly enjoy it.

Ultimately, managing travel fatigue is about finding a rhythm that works for you. For me, it’s a mix of giving myself the freedom to rest when needed and being intentional about how I structure my time. By pacing myself and not overloading my schedule, I’m able to fully embrace the adventure of travel without wearing myself out in the process.

Nicole Moreno-Deinzer

Content Creator and CEO, Just Nicole Co.

One of the best ways to avoid travel fatigue is to limit your alcohol and caffeine intake. Even if they might seem like a good way to stay awake or relax, they can actually dehydrate you and mess with your body’s ability to rest properly. Dehydration is one of the biggest contributors to feeling sluggish or exhausted while traveling, and both caffeine and alcohol will only make it worse!

Instead, opt for herbal tea—like chamomile or peppermint—to stay hydrated while maintaining some level of energy. This will keep you both relaxed and hydrated without disrupting your sleep cycle while reducing the risk of headaches or jet lag.

Bayu Prihandito

Psychology Consultant, Life Coach, Founder, Life Architekture

My approach to dealing with travel fatigue is remembering, first and foremost, the idea of slow travel. During the first couple of days, spend as much time outdoors and unplugged/distracted as possible. Let yourself wander in your new destination, explore nearby restaurants and shops within close proximity of your hotel or where you are staying instead of trying to venture to find that one specific spot that is a “must-see” on your list.

Also, towards the end of your trip, take time to unwind and reflect upon your days away from home and also take it easier than usual so as not to overwork yourself before your next day of travel.

Lastly, I make sure I keep up my wellness routine while I am traveling, most importantly my stretching. I stretch 10 minutes in the morning and five minutes in the evening and follow it with reading a book for at least 20 minutes to soothe and relax my mind. Remember, easy does it with travel to a certain degree, especially in the beginning and towards the end of your trip.

Vanessa Gordon

CEO & Publisher, East End Taste

As a professional travel expert, I’ve learned that stretching and moving is one of the best ways to combat travel fatigue. On long flights or road trips, I always make it a point to get up, walk around, and stretch my legs whenever possible. This simple action helps improve circulation and keeps my energy levels up. I often do a few quick stretches in my seat or at the back of the plane, focusing on my neck, shoulders, and lower back, which can get tight during extended travel.

Moving around reduces stiffness and gives me a mental boost, helping me feel more alert and ready to explore once I reach my destination. Plus, taking breaks to stretch allows me to reset my focus, making the journey feel less exhausting. Making movement a priority during travel energizes me and enhances my travel experience.

Kevin Mercier

Founder, Travel Expert, KEVMRC TRAVEL

My go-to strategy for combating travel fatigue is a combination of hydration and movement. I make a point to stop at a local grocery store and stock up on large water bottles, ensuring I stay hydrated throughout the trip. I also bring electrolyte packets to maintain balance, especially on long-haul flights, where dehydration is common. Hydration significantly reduces fatigue and helps me stay alert.

On the fitness side, I ensure I keep up my routine by either leaning on gym memberships that allow access to the same brand in different areas or finding drop-in passes for one-day or week-long visits. For long flights or drives, I aim to stand up and walk every 60–90 minutes to keep my energy levels up.

This simple yet effective approach—staying hydrated and prioritizing movement—helps me stay physically refreshed and mentally sharp during travel, reducing the strain of being on the road.

Sam Bahreini

Founder & CEO, Konstellate

I pack avocado seeds during my long trips to fight against travel fatigue during long trips. They are easy to carry, and you can consume raw avocado seeds (extracted, cleaned, and dried) to get the full benefits. Loaded with antioxidants, fibers, vitamins, proteins, lipids, and minerals, they function as superfoods, providing a significant boost of energy.

Another way to carry avocado seeds is by turning them into powder. Before a trip, you can dehydrate avocado seeds, bake them at 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and grind them to make powder. You can add them to smoothies or yogurt to boost your fiber intake and reduce travel fatigue. It is the most convenient food to stay energized on long trips.

Soubhik Chakrabarti

CEO, Canada Hustle

The best advice for dealing with travel fatigue is simple: Sleep as much as possible on long flights! Quality rest in-flight is truly the best way to arrive energized. For my longest journey—nearly 30 hours to Australia—I found that breaking up the flight with solid sleep blocks made all the difference. I’ll take melatonin to help me get at least 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep. When I wake up, I feel refreshed and ready to handle the rest of the flight.

To support my rest strategy, I avoid caffeine and alcohol since both can disrupt sleep and cause dehydration. Instead, I pack healthy snacks that help keep energy steady, like fruits and nuts, and stay hydrated throughout. For entertainment, I switch between business audiobooks, humor, and a little work on my laptop to keep things interesting.

As the flight progresses, I focus on getting small naps when I can, especially when we’re 6 hours from landing. Sleeping as much as possible on the flight is the ultimate cure for travel fatigue, and I arrive feeling much more prepared to dive into my destination.

Tammy Levent

President, Elite Travel Management Group, Inc.

Scheduling “micro-recovery” sessions during long business trips has worked well for me in managing travel fatigue.

I block out 20-minute breaks between meetings to find a quiet spot, preferably near natural light, and practice simple breathing exercises. This approach helped immensely during a recent three-city tour where I had back-to-back client meetings. Instead of feeling exhausted by the final presentation, I maintained my energy and focus throughout.

These short recovery periods, combined with staying hydrated and maintaining consistent meal times regardless of time zones, have reduced my travel fatigue significantly. During these breaks, I also avoid checking emails or making calls—it’s strictly time for a mental and physical recharge.

Managing energy is just as important as managing time when traveling. The key is to be proactive about rest rather than waiting until exhaustion hits.

Aaron Whittaker

VP of Demand Generation & Marketing, Thrive Digital Marketing Agency

I have a unique perspective on this, as a physician, world traveler, and travel advisor. The first problem to address here is jet lag and the avoidance thereof!

There is much debate in the industry over whether you should stay awake or sleep on flights between time zones. Many pros believe that you should attempt to alter your sleep schedule to fit that of your destination, often staying awake on long flights so you’re tired upon arrival. I disagree with this—I always try to sleep on long-haul flights.

First and foremost, if I had to give ONE piece of advice, stay hydrated! I have responded to several in-flight emergencies in which passengers were dehydrated. Many people avoid drinking water so they don’t have to get up and go to the restroom in flight. Don’t want a pathologist to start an IV in-flight (trust me, you don’t)? Get over it! If you stay well-hydrated, you will feel better and feel more well-rested upon arrival. To assist in staying hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeine.

While airline food may not be the best, you still need to eat. In addition, I recommend packing high-energy snacks to supplement the sometimes meager options, such as trail mix, protein bars, and beef jerky.

I always take a baby aspirin before flying and try to walk around at least once every three hours or so to minimize the risk of deep vein thromboses. Talk to your doctor to see if this is a good idea for you—not everyone should take aspirin, so be sure to check first!

I recommend stocking up on melatonin, a supplement which mimics the naturally occurring “sleep hormone” produced in the body and responsible for circadian rhythms. Once you arrive at your destination, take melatonin as directed to help your body adjust to the new time zone quicker.

Once you are at your destination, do something active that does not require a lot of thought. A day at the museum is a terrible idea when you are tired and confused from the time change! Have a cup of coffee and do a two-to-three-hour walking tour of the city, take a run, go for a swim, or pump some iron at the hotel gym.

These tips will help you hit the ground running and maximize your time on vacation!

Jennifer Do

Travel Agent, Travel Blogger, and Travel Writer, Jennifer’s Path

Forget the fancy jet-set lifestyle—travel fatigue is best battled by embracing the chaos instead of fighting it. My tip? Swap your quiet hotel room for a local music spot or a bustling street market as soon as you land.

Immersing yourself in the vibrant pulse of a new place fuels your energy far more than any power nap could. It’s controversial, but I believe the key to staying energized is to dive headfirst into the sensory overload—let the unique sights, sounds, and smells invigorate you and keep the jet lag at bay.

Dionne Jayne Ricafort

Marketing Manager, CSO Yemen

Based on my experiences and some solid research, my best advice for dealing with travel fatigue is to prioritize sleep and stick to a regular sleep schedule, even while traveling.

Here’s why this approach is so effective. Traveling disrupts our routines and can be physically exhausting, so getting enough quality sleep is key to physical and mental recovery. Keeping a regular sleep schedule helps our body’s internal clock—or circadian rhythm—stay in sync, which can make a big difference in reducing jet lag. Plus, when we’re well-rested, our mood is better, our thinking is sharper, and we’re better equipped to handle any surprises or challenges that come our way on the road.

To make this happen, I recommend gradually adjusting your sleep schedule before your trip to match your destination’s time zone. Wherever you’re staying, try to create a sleep-friendly environment by using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise app if you need it. Stick to a bedtime routine that’s consistent, even in new places. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and heavy meals close to bedtime, as they can interfere with sleep. Make an effort to get natural light during the day, which will help your body adjust to the new time zone. And if you find yourself needing a nap, keep it short—15 to 20 minutes—so it doesn’t throw off your nighttime sleep.

By focusing on sleep and maintaining a steady schedule, you give your body the best chance to adjust to new environments and time zones, keeping you energized and alert throughout your trip. This approach directly addresses one of the main causes of travel fatigue—disrupted sleep patterns—rather than just treating the symptoms.

Jay Yue

Growth, Wanderboat

Go slower and do what feels right to you, not what everyone says you should do.

People get exhausted on trips because they want to see and do everything they heard from friends, family, or social media is a must-do in a certain destination. I’ve been saying for years, “Seeing less means experiencing more.”

I know it sounds controversial, but not having a packed itinerary, letting yourself go with the flow, and having free afternoons or whole days free of any plans is the magic ingredient that brings in what I like to call “organic experiences”—things that happen when you allow yourself to have free time on a trip. Places you discover, people you meet. Those are the things that truly enrich the travel experience and prevent the feeling of being exhausted because you’re constantly rushing to see it all.

Alida Paljevic

Founder & CEO, Vagabonda Travel

For group and solo travel, the approach to avoiding fatigue differs slightly, but some principles hold across the board. Here’s a mix of tips that work for both:

Group Travel:

Delegate planning: If you’re the planner, don’t hesitate to let others take the lead on parts of the itinerary. It’s easy to get exhausted when managing everything. Share the load!

Social breaks: Make sure to carve out some personal time during group trips to recharge—constant socializing can be draining.

Flexibility in itinerary: Group dynamics often mean people move at different paces. Be okay with skipping an activity if you feel your energy dipping. No need to attend every event.

Solo Travel:

Rest when needed: Solo trips are perfect for moving at your own pace, so listen to your body. Take naps or longer breaks when necessary without worrying about others’ schedules.

Solo recharge activities: Engage in activities that replenish your energy—whether it’s reading at a cafe, lounging by a pool, or taking a scenic walk.

Itinerary:

Build in rest days: Whether solo or with a group, avoid cramming every day with activities. Set aside entire days or half-days for relaxing and recovery. Use those days to explore leisurely, hit up a spa, or do low-energy activities like visiting a park.

Avoid early starts every day: Mix late mornings into your itinerary so you can sleep in and recharge.

General Tips:

Adapt to the local schedule: Adjust to local time as quickly as possible, especially on long-haul trips. It helps reset your internal clock and avoids long-term jet lag.

Prioritize sleep: Invest in sleep aids (masks, neck pillows, noise-canceling headphones) for flights or bus rides. Proper sleep is the cornerstone of maintaining energy.

Fuel your body: Eat regularly and keep snacks handy. Low energy can often come from skipping meals or having irregular eating patterns while on the go.

By balancing your itinerary with rest days and staying tuned into your own needs, you’ll find it much easier to stay energized on both group and solo adventures!

Divyam Agrawal

Founder, TripCult

I always recommend prioritizing yourself during long trips. You want to make sure you can show up for yourself and others in the best way possible.

The first hurdle is going to be the jet lag. You should start getting familiar with the new time zone a few days before leaving for the trip. I use an app called Timeshifter, which helps with my jet lag prep, starting from a few days before the trip until it’s over. This includes sleep times, when to expose yourself to the light, when to drink coffee, and so on. Try to follow the new time zone as much as possible as soon as you get to the new country. Sometimes magnesium or chamomile tea can help relax your muscles and drift off quickly. Getting good quality sleep is key to feeling energized in the morning.

Long flights and trips can be physically draining, so taking care of yourself would also mean having nourishing food and keeping yourself hydrated. If eating out is not giving you what your body needs, go to the supermarket and assemble a salad or cut some fruit. You can bring your food on the plane as well!

Another important point is to travel light. When you only bring the essentials, you have less weight to carry and fewer things to worry about.

Last but not least, if you normally meditate or do some stretching at home, you can do it while traveling as well! Even 5 minutes in the morning sometimes is more than enough to check in with yourself and get ready for the day ahead.

Silvia Gentile Polese

Travel Blogger, The Good Observer Blog

