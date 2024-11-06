15 Strategies from Industry Leaders on Attracting Top Talent

Talent attraction and retention is a critical challenge that can make or break a company’s success. In this Q&A, insights from a marketing manager and CEO reveal proven strategies to maintain a competitive edge. The first piece of advice recommends showcasing employee expertise on social media, while the final suggestion emphasizes hiring based on character and providing training. Discover these and fifteen other transformative insights from industry leaders.

Showcase Employee Expertise on Social Media

We aim to showcase employee expertise by giving them the spotlight on social media, both on our brand channels and by encouraging them to build personal brands on LinkedIn. Creating content is a huge part of our company culture and plays a significant role in our talent-acquisition strategy.

Demonstrating culture and values on social has proven to be an effective way for us to find right-fit talent. It’s also a great talent-retention strategy: we engage with employee posts, provide content creation when needed, and even get them involved in the company podcast. This all shows that we value their expertise and experience and support their career progression.

Emily Neal

Marketing Manager, DSMN8

Embrace a Fully-Remote Work Environment

One key strategy we use to attract and retain top talent is embracing and thriving in a fully-remote work environment. While many companies are transitioning back to return-to-office (RTO), we’ve committed to staying remote from the start, allowing team members the flexibility to work from wherever they are most productive and comfortable.

A specific example of this strategy in action is how we revamped our onboarding process to highlight the benefits of our remote-first culture. We emphasize autonomy, ownership, and work-life balance from day one. New hires are given the trust and freedom to manage their tasks with full transparency, supported by clear communication tools and a collaborative environment. This approach has resonated particularly well with talented professionals who value flexibility and autonomy.

The positive impact has been immense. Our employee retention rate is significantly higher than the industry average, and we’ve been able to attract talent globally, ensuring diversity of thought and experience. Our team members consistently report higher levels of job satisfaction, citing the remote environment as one of the key reasons they chose to stay at Carepatron. This commitment to flexibility empowers our employees to live more balanced, fulfilling lives while driving our company’s success.

Jamie Frew

CEO, Carepatron

Utilize Employee Referrals

The best talent in our company was recruited through employee referrals. We have had great success with this strategy because it allows us to uncover top talent that previously we would not have managed, even with the best recruitment agency in place. Additionally, we get employees aligned with our goals and easily gel with colleagues.

This strategy has been particularly helpful for staffing our content-marketing teams. Most of the team members were referred by colleagues who knew the specific skills they had and would add to our company.

The positive impact this has had is better synergy between employees, leading to better collaboration and impressive content-marketing results. Moreover, as a company, we’ve spent less on recruitment and redirected much of this budget to training and upskilling our employees.

Clooney Wang

CEO, TrackingMore

Offer the Best Commission Rates

One strategy I use to attract and retain top talent in the roofing industry is by offering the best commission rates in the area for my sales team. Understanding that the lifeblood of any business is a steady stream of new sales, I ensure that my team feels valued and motivated by providing them with competitive financial incentives. This approach not only attracts skilled sales professionals but also encourages them to stay and grow with the company.

To implement this strategy, I structured a commission plan that rewards high performance and fosters a sense of ownership among the sales team. By tying their earnings directly to their success, I empower them to take the initiative and be more proactive in securing new business. This sense of ownership translates into higher job satisfaction and loyalty, as the team members see a direct correlation between their hard work and their financial rewards.

The positive impact of this strategy has been significant. Not only have we seen an increase in sales and revenue, but the morale and cohesion within the sales team have also improved. High-performing salespeople are more likely to stay with the company, reducing turnover and the associated costs of hiring and training new employees. This stability allows us to build a stronger, more experienced team that can consistently deliver excellent results.

Tyler Poole

Owner, White Oaks Construction

Empower Autonomy and Innovation

One strategy that makes a big difference in attracting and retaining top talent is fostering autonomy and innovation. Allowing team members to have a sense of ownership over their projects makes them feel valued and empowered. This approach not only encourages creativity but also helps employees take initiative, leading to breakthroughs that might not happen under a more controlled management style.

For instance, at Juris Digital, we implemented a system where our teams could propose and lead their projects related to digital-marketing solutions. We set aside time for brainstorming sessions where everyone could pitch ideas. The goal was to let creativity flow without the usual constraints. One project born from this was an innovative content initiative targeting emerging legal trends, leading to significant engagement and new client inquiries. This kind of trust in our team not only sparked enthusiasm but also showed our commitment to their professional growth.

The impact on our workforce has been substantial. Team members are more engaged and satisfied with their work, reducing turnover and creating a more cohesive team environment. The autonomy given encourages a more dynamic and motivated workplace, attracting ambitious professionals who thrive when allowed to innovate. This strategy pays off in the quality of work and in maintaining a team that feels motivated and integral to the company’s success.

Casey Meraz

CEO, Juris Digital

Implement Stock Options or Profit-Sharing

One effective strategy to attract and retain top talent is offering stock options or profit-sharing plans. These financial incentives align the interests of the employees with the company’s success, creating a sense of ownership and motivation. When employees know they can directly benefit from the company’s growth, they’re more likely to invest their time and skills in helping it succeed. This approach not only attracts talented individuals eager for rewarding opportunities but also promotes long-term retention, since employees typically want to see their efforts pay off over time.

For example, when our firm began offering profit-sharing, we noticed a marked change in employee engagement and loyalty. We structured the plan to include all employees, ensuring everyone felt valued for their contributions. As the company hit certain financial milestones, profit distributions were made, and team members received a portion based on their roles and tenure. This transparency- and reward-system not only motivated higher performance levels but also fostered a collaborative environment where everyone worked toward shared goals rather than purely personal success.

The positive impact was evident both in our firm culture and the bottom line. Employees took initiative more often and showed greater innovation in their roles, knowing their efforts could contribute to a financial reward. Retention rates improved, as many chose to stay and see the financial benefits materialize, which reduced turnover costs and preserved the institutional knowledge within our workforce. This strategy proved invaluable in creating a more committed and driven team.

Andy Gillin

Attorney & Managing Partner, GJEL Accident Attorneys

Provide Competitive Compensation Packages

To effectively attract and retain outstanding talent, I have made it a priority to offer competitive compensation packages along with meaningful employee perks. Recognizing the increasing concerns about student debt and the importance of work-life balance, I took the initiative to negotiate with our leadership team to introduce options for student-loan repayment assistance and improved parental-leave policies. This approach particularly resonated with younger candidates, resulting in a noticeable increase in job applications from those seeking employers who genuinely value their personal and financial well-being.

Beyond just recruitment, this strategy has built strong employee loyalty, with many team members expressing gratitude for our company’s commitment to investing in their lives. By continually assessing and adapting our compensation strategies, we not only enhance our recruitment efforts but also foster a dedicated and engaged workforce.

Matt Gehring

Chief Marketing Officer, Dutch

Create Personalized Learning Pathways

Creating a workspace where talent thrives begins with understanding each individual’s career journey. Personalized learning pathways offer a tailored development plan for new hires, pinpointing their career aspirations. This approach does more than fill a role; it invests in the person, encouraging them to envision their future with the company. When employees see a clear path ahead, they’re motivated to engage deeper with their work and remain a part of the team longer.

Supporting this journey involves more than just providing resources; it’s about offering the right mix of training and mentorship that aligns with personal goals. For example, pairing new hires with mentors who inspire and guide them through challenges fosters an environment where they can grow. Regular check-ins ensure that development plans don’t just sit on paper but adapt as aspirations evolve or industry trends shift. Transparency in opportunities for advancement and recognition of achievements further solidify commitment and morale.

Focus on practical growth strategies to make this process effective. Encourage leadership to routinely scout for relevant training programs or workshops that resonate with employees’ ambitions. Implementing a feedback loop where employees can voice their needs helps tweak learning paths, making them dynamic and relevant. The end goal is simple: make employees feel their growth is prioritized, fostering loyalty and positioning the company as an advocate for their career success.

Will Yang

Head of Growth & Marketing, Instrumentl

Promote Sustainability and Ethical Practices

One strategy that I’ve effectively used to attract and retain top talent at Or & Zon is to foster a work environment that values and promotes the principles of sustainability, craftsmanship, and ethical business practices. This ethos directly resonates with the types of talent we’re looking to attract and retain—individuals who are as passionate about artisanal crafts as they are about their societal impacts. A specific instance of this strategy was when we were looking to hire a head for our sourcing team. Instead of conducting a traditional interview process,

I opted to take the final candidate on a sourcing expedition with me to India. During this trip, they got firsthand experience of our ground operations, interacted with the artisans we work with, and saw how our sustainable and ethical practices were making an impact in these communities.

Not only did this unique interview turn into a powerful onboarding experience, but the candidate felt deeply connected to our mission, accepted our offer wholeheartedly, and has been with us for over three years now. As a result, we’ve observed that the talent pool we attract is genuinely interested in our mission, which increases their commitment and loyalty and decreases staff turnover significantly.

Guillaume Drew

Founder & CEO, Or & Zon

Bring in Experts for Development

A culture of continuous learning will attract high-caliber tutors for Edumentors. We recently started a mentorship program under which we have experienced tutors from Cambridge and Oxford coach the newer members. Besides fostering skill development, it has also increased our tutor retention by 30%.

According to the feedback received from the tutors, they appreciate the opportunity to learn from experts in that field. This has really strengthened our team and built both the satisfaction of the tutors as well as the quality of education our students are being taught.

Tornike Asatiani

CEO, Edumentors

Offer Challenging and Impactful Work

Attracting and retaining top talent in the fashion industry requires more than just competitive salaries; it’s about offering work that is both challenging and impactful. People thrive when given opportunities to engage in tasks that stretch their skills and allow them to contribute meaningfully to the company’s success. At Mondressy, we’ve embraced this approach by involving team members in key projects that align with their passions and strengths. This keeps the work exciting and ensures everyone feels like they’re truly part of the larger mission.

One example of implementing this strategy was during the launch of our new sustainable wedding dress line. We assembled a diverse team, including designers, marketers, and production staff, urging them to not just follow directives but to innovate and lead in their areas. For instance, the fabric-sourcing team was tasked with finding sustainable materials, while the designers were encouraged to integrate these new materials into chic, modern designs. The marketing team then had the challenge of crafting stories around these unique dresses that would resonate with eco-conscious brides.

The impact was significant: Employees felt a sense of ownership and pride in their work, which increased overall engagement and satisfaction. Moreover, this strategy fostered a culture of innovation and collaboration. It wasn’t just about filling a position; it was about creating roles where individuals could grow and make a real difference. This led to a noticeable reduction in turnover rates and attracted even more ambitious talents eager to join a company where their contributions truly matter.

Jean Chen

COO & Co-Founder, Mondressy

Adjust Salaries for Annual Cost-of-Living

I’ve found that offering annual cost-of-living adjustments for our global team has been a powerful strategy for attracting and keeping top talent. It’s not just about the money—it shows we truly value our people, no matter where they’re based.

We implemented this after noticing we were losing some great folks in high-cost areas. One of our star web developers in San Francisco was considering leaving due to the rising costs there. Instead of losing her, we introduced a tailored cost-of-living increase.

The impact was immediate. Not only did we keep her, but word spread. We saw a 30% uptick in applications from top-tier candidates in expensive tech hubs. Our retention rates improved too, especially among our international team members.

It’s made our company more attractive globally and fostered a sense of fairness across our diverse workforce. People feel seen and valued, regardless of their location. This approach has made recruitment a breeze. Candidates are impressed when we bring it up, and our team members are more eager to refer their talented friends. It’s become a real selling point for us in the competitive talent market.

Aaron Whittaker

VP of Demand Generation & Marketing, Thrive Digital Marketing Agency

Grow a Collaborative and Efficient Environment

One strategy I’ve employed to attract and retain top talent is fostering a collaborative and efficient work environment. I’ve intentionally brought in individuals from diverse backgrounds, like our Chief Operating Officer, Tinecia “TJ” Johnson, who is a former insurance adjuster. While this might seem unconventional for a law firm, TJ’s unique perspective has significantly enhanced our efficiency. Her expertise in insurance claims and regulations enables us to identify potential issues early on, expedite case resolutions, and ultimately save our clients time and money.

By combining her expertise with other members of the team, we’ve been able to streamline our processes and significantly reduce case-turnaround times. For instance, our team can typically handle cases in 90-120 days, well below the industry standard of 150 days. This efficiency is not only beneficial to our clients but also to our employees, as it reduces stress and allows for a better work-life balance.

Establishing a flexible and supportive work culture is another strategy that’s significantly enhanced my team’s productivity and satisfaction. By implementing flexible work arrangements, including remote-work options and generous vacation policies, employees at the firm can easily achieve a healthy work-life balance. This approach has not only attracted top talent but has also led to increased job satisfaction and retention.

Colin Bober

Founder & CEO, Colin B. Bober and Associates

Promote from Within

In the highly-competitive silk industry, attracting and retaining top talent requires unique strategies. We’ve moved beyond traditional methods to create an environment where our employees feel valued and see opportunities to grow.

One strategy I implemented at Slipintosoft is our “Promote from Within” program. We offer comprehensive training opportunities across all departments to equip our employees with the desired skills to advance.

As an example, an employee who started in the packaging department is now fully engaged and successfully managing our production line after going through these training initiatives. This approach has not only led to a 35% decrease in staff turnover rate but has also sparked a sense of loyalty and motivation among our employees. It’s positive to see how investing in our employees’ growth has positively influenced their engagement and overall job satisfaction.

Linda Moore

Head of HR, Slipintosoft

Hire Based on Character

We hire based on character and provide ongoing career training. Finding individuals who align with our values of integrity, teamwork, and customer service is just as important as technical skills. We offer a career-development program across all departments—office staff, technicians, sales, pest control, and special services—allowing employees to grow within the company.

In our pest control department, we have a structured apprenticeship program where new hires start as apprentices, learning the ropes under experienced technicians. Each apprentice gradually takes ownership of their own set of customers, gaining hands-on experience while receiving guidance from our quality control team. As they grow in their role, they work their way up to more senior positions, handling complex pest-control situations.

We also provide on-site and off-site training for all our departments, including specialized training for our termite and rodent service team, which is part of our special-services department. This investment in professional growth helps employees feel valued and boosts retention rates and overall job satisfaction. Many of our apprentices have advanced to leadership roles, which has strengthened the company’s internal culture and maintained high service quality for our clients.

Jason Napolski

President & CEO, A-Tex Pest Management Inc.

