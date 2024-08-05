18 Apps for Managing Company Culture

What are essential apps for managing company culture?

Discover the apps that HR professionals and business leaders recommend for managing your company’s culture.

Slack: Fostering Remote Team Culture

Slack is our go-to app for managing company culture. It streamlines communication with real-time messaging and dedicated channels, fostering collaboration and a strong sense of community. Its powerful integrations support employee recognition, virtual meet-and-greets, and workflow efficiency, while its fun features keep our remote team connected and engaged. Slack’s ability to maintain transparency and strengthen team cohesion makes it essential for fostering a dynamic and cohesive remote company culture.

Alyssa Goold, People and Culture Manager, Customer.io

HiBob: Streamlining HR for Positive Culture

For managing company culture, HiBob is an essential app that stands out. As someone deeply involved in fostering a positive workplace environment, I’ve found HiBob invaluable for streamlining HR processes and engaging employees. The app facilitates clear communication and transparency, which are crucial for a cohesive culture. HiBob’s user-friendly interface allows for seamless integration with other tools, and its features like personalized employee milestones and feedback loops help maintain morale.

By pinpointing areas that need improvement and providing targeted solutions, HiBob ensures that both management and employees are aligned. This focus on solving real problems while keeping the team motivated is what makes HiBob indispensable for any business looking to enhance its company culture.

Valentin Radu, CEO & Founder, Blogger, Speaker, Podcaster, Omniconvert

Lattice: Aligning Goals With Company Culture

Lattice is an essential app for managing company culture. It’s a performance-management tool that makes goal setting and feedback super easy. This helps align team goals with the overall company culture. With Lattice, you can empower your team by giving continuous feedback that promotes growth and improvement. Employees feel supported and are more likely to stay engaged and motivated.

The app also offers robust tools for employee reviews. These reviews go beyond just annual assessments and allow for regular check-ins. This ongoing dialogue helps everyone stay on the same page regarding expectations and performance. When employees know their contributions are valued and their professional development is a priority, it naturally fosters a positive company culture.

Mary Tung, Founder & CEO, Lido.app

HubSpot: Centralizing Team Collaboration

One essential app for managing company culture is HubSpot, specifically its team collaboration features. HubSpot’s project management and communication tools allow teams to collaborate effectively, share ideas, and stay aligned on goals. We use HubSpot’s integrated tools to manage tasks, track progress, and facilitate transparent communication across departments.

The app’s ability to centralize documents, assign tasks, and provide real-time updates helps us maintain a cohesive and engaged company culture. For instance, HubSpot’s social intranet feature enables us to celebrate team achievements, share company news, and foster a sense of community, ensuring everyone feels connected and valued.

Michael Melen, Co-Founder, SmartSites

Google Meet: Connecting Global Remote Teams

One app we’ve consistently used to maintain our culture is Google Meet. We use this extension of Google for everything from our 1:1 meetings to our casual breakout sessions, where we get to know each other. I’ve found it particularly helpful for building rapport across our company because we are about 98% remote. In other words, most of us don’t get to see each other in person that often, if at all. In this sense, Google Meet is responsible for bringing us together and helping us chat face-to-face from all over the globe.

Daman Jeet Singh, CEO, FunnelKit

ClickUp: Centralizing Information for Culture

An app alone cannot implement or improve the corporate culture in a company. It is an ongoing and continuous process closely linked to the company’s PR activities, internal initiatives, and mission. However, in our work, we use an application called ClickUp, which serves as an essential tool for managing company culture.

ClickUp allows us to conveniently store useful documentation on the company’s processes, track tasks, and keep track of all projects. By providing a centralized platform where all team members can access important information and collaborate efficiently, ClickUp supports transparency and accountability, which are key components of a strong company culture.

Using ClickUp, we can ensure that everyone is aligned with our company’s goals and values. It helps facilitate communication and collaboration across different teams, ensuring that everyone is on the same page. This collaborative environment contributes to a positive and inclusive company culture, as it promotes seamless interaction and a shared sense of purpose.

Nikita Baksheev, Manager, Marketing, Ronas IT

Everyday Inclusion: Embedding Daily Inclusion Actions

The one essential app for any company that’s serious about creating a culture of belonging is The Everyday Inclusion app. Grounded in the neuroscience of behavior change, Everyday Inclusion operationalizes inclusion, embedding daily actions toward belonging into the daily fabric of workplace culture. With this app, inclusion goes from being a well-intentioned goal to being a reality anchored in a shared commitment, a shared identity, and shared pride.

Kris Boesch, CEO, Choose People

Workleap OfficeVibe: Measuring Team Engagement

As a “Culture-First Company,” our company prioritizes culture above all else. We attribute our incredible success to strong leadership, shared values, and most importantly, engaged team members. One of our recommended apps/programs for measuring team member engagement is the Workleap OfficeVibe™ Engagement Survey tool.

The Engagement Survey tool has emerged as a beacon of insight, illuminating areas that may have otherwise eluded our leadership team’s attention. By leveraging this powerful tool, our Culture Department now operates with a data-driven approach, allowing us to quantitatively measure and analyze our team’s engagement levels. This shift has empowered us to tailor our strategies and initiatives with laser precision, focusing our efforts on the key metrics that resonate most with our team members.

Debby Durr, Chief Culture Officer, Premier Wealth Partners

HeyTaco: Encouraging Peer Recognition

One essential app for managing company culture is HeyTaco. At Centime, we believe that fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition is key to keeping our team engaged and motivated. HeyTaco is a fun and interactive tool that allows our employees to show gratitude and acknowledge each other’s efforts through virtual “tacos.” This simple yet effective system encourages frequent peer-to-peer recognition, which helps to build a positive and supportive work environment.

HeyTaco integrates seamlessly with our existing communication platforms, making it easy for team members to give and receive appreciation in real-time. The app also provides valuable insights into recognition trends, helping us identify and celebrate top performers and ensure that no one’s contributions go unnoticed. By incorporating HeyTaco into our daily operations, we’ve seen a significant boost in morale and a stronger sense of community within our company.

Aimie Ye, Director of Content Marketing, Centime

Slack: Promoting Open Communication Culture

Slack’s multi-channel capabilities transformed our company culture by fostering seamless communication and collaboration. While many companies use private messaging for sensitive discussions, we opted to conduct most of our conversations in public channels. This approach promotes an open culture where everyone can stay informed and contribute to discussions, regardless of their department or role.

For instance, having a dedicated #announcements channel where leadership regularly shares updates and insights has made our team feel more connected and valued. This transparency has fostered trust and a sense of ownership among employees, leading to higher engagement and morale.

Instead of restricting channels to specific departments, companies should create cross-functional channels on the platform where team members from different areas can brainstorm and share ideas. This practice breaks down silos and encourages diverse perspectives, sparking creativity and innovation.

For example, our #ideas-and-feedback channel has become a hotbed for spontaneous collaboration, leading to innovative solutions and improvements that might not have emerged in a more segmented environment. This cross-pollination of ideas has not only enhanced our problem-solving capabilities but also strengthened our overall company culture by fostering a collaborative and inclusive atmosphere.

Brian Onyang’o, Founder and MD, West Kenya Real Estate

Headspace: Enhancing Employee Mental Well-Being

One good app for managing company culture is Headspace. It focuses on employee wellness through workplace meditation and reflection. Headspace offers tools like sleep trackers and mindfulness reminders. These help reduce stress, increase productivity, and boost satisfaction among employees. By promoting self-care and relaxation, it shows employees they are valued and supported.

It is dedicated to improving mental well-being. While it doesn’t offer other employee morale programs, it plays an important role in creating a positive work environment. It encourages self-regulation and helps reduce stress levels among the team.

Cale Loken, CEO, 301Consulting

TINYpulse: Anonymous Feedback for Culture Health

TINYpulse is a lesser-known but powerful app focused on employee engagement and culture management. It provides a platform for anonymous feedback, which is crucial for understanding the true sentiments of your team members. Regular pulse surveys, peer recognition, and the ability to see how changes impact team sentiment are some of its standout features.

This app helps leaders at our company gauge the health of our culture, identify areas of improvement, and react proactively to ensure our team feels heard and valued. The insights gathered from TINYpulse not only help in making strategic decisions but also reinforce a culture of transparency and continuous improvement.

Jason Hennessey, CEO, Hennessey Digital

Mo: Celebrating Work-Week Milestones

One essential app for managing company culture is Mo. Mo encourages team members to share important moments from the work week. It can be celebrating milestones or appreciating colleagues’ efforts. This creates a supportive environment where employees can recognize each other’s achievements.

Mo simplifies communication by allowing team leaders to notify everyone about business milestones. Its shout-out feature boosts morale by promoting peer recognition. It strengthens bonds among team members.

Using Mo can significantly impact employee satisfaction and retention. Recognizing employees boosts their morale and loyalty, while promoting connections within the team enhances collaboration and productivity.

Manobal Jain, Founder, Trainerfu

Zoom: Facilitating Remote Team Family Interaction

We work remotely. So, an app that helps us stay connected and uplift the company’s culture is Zoom. When you work remotely, there’s a high chance that your teams may end up working in silos. Collaboration is severely affected because of minimal interaction. So, we use Zoom and schedule inter- and cross-team interactions periodically. The goal here is not just to facilitate productivity when working remotely but also to keep all teams connected. We don’t just talk about work and discuss roadblocks; we also share a glimpse of what’s happening in our personal lives and interact as a family.

Blair Williams, CEO, MemberPress

QuizBreaker: Fun Quizzes for Team Connection

An app that is essential for managing company culture is QuizBreaker. It’s a fun and easy way to ensure employees are all staying connected and communicating in an enjoyable way. Essentially, it’s a quiz app that creates quizzes about the company, employees, and fun random trivia.

For example, it can quiz everyone on an employee’s favorite food, type of vacation, or other fun questions to help break the ice and get to know everyone better. It also offers fun personality tests that can shed light on interpersonal dynamics, working styles, and conflict resolution. This app is ideal for companies that have remote workers because it ties everyone together online. It helps keep the company culture fun and light, while at the same time being informative and substantial.

Shu Saito, CEO, All Filters

Culture Amp: Tailoring Development for High-Achievers

The app that we use to manage our company’s culture is Culture Amp. It’s a one-stop solution that helps us explore our employees’ experiences, assess their performance, and fuel their professional growth. We use the app to create and deploy interactive surveys to collect useful information from our employees. The tool helps us extract valuable insights from the data, identify our shortcomings, and devise useful strategies to make improvements.

The tool also streamlines our performance review process, making it easier for us to recognize the efforts of our top performers. It also helps us design tailored development programs for our employees, helping them be the best at what they do while fulfilling their career aspirations. Overall, it’s a handy app that helps us create a culture that breeds high-achievers.

Chris Klosowski, President, Easy Digital Downloads

Humu: Behavioral Science-Driven Culture Change

I recommend Humu, which stands out as the best company-culture software for measuring organizational culture because of its comprehensive features. This includes intelligent pulse surveys, real-time tracking, personalized coaching, and a behavioral science-based approach.

I like its unique approach that utilizes data analytics and behavioral science to empower employees to take actionable steps toward creating a better work culture. Humu tracks the effectiveness of culture initiatives in real-time, providing executives with insights into how their initiatives affect employees’ behavior with its innovative algorithms. The software’s personalized coaching feature also delivers customized, research-backed recommendations for each employee.

I often utilize intelligent pulse surveys to measure the effectiveness of different initiatives. These surveys are short and frequent, providing real-time data on employees’ thoughts and feelings about their workplace culture. This allows me to identify areas of improvement and make changes quickly, rather than waiting for annual or biannual surveys.

Daniel Cook, HR/Marketing Executive, Mullen and Mullen

CultureWise: Reinforcing Values in Remote Teams

I’ve enjoyed using CultureWise, especially for a remote team like ours. It has a comprehensive system that helps you define the fundamental behaviors and values that are important to you. From there, it provides tons of content to reinforce those behaviors with employees. There are also quizzes, tips, and a way for employees to recognize each other for living the culture.

What I like most is how the app keeps the whole company aligned on the same behaviors each week. Since we’re all remote, it’s hard to reinforce the culture in person. But the app pushes out the content to everyone’s phones and tablets, so we’re all learning the same things at the same time.

Gary Gray, CEO, CouponChief.com

Donut: Random Mini-Meetings for Team Bonding

One of our favorite apps to use for managing company culture, both remotely and in-person, is Donut. By randomly selecting mini-meeting groups (think 2-4 people), employees are able to meet and chat with people they may not normally interact with day-to-day. Our team has used this as a time to try out short, interactive computer games while we chat through the Donut-given prompts.

Ideas for games (remote or in-person) include Wikiracing, online escape rooms, online Scrabble, making a cocktail (or mocktail), and BuzzFeed quiz parties. This app is simple, effective, and takes the responsibility of choosing small groups off of an office manager’s plate. It’s easy to utilize for remote teams or in-person, as the app itself is designed just to prompt meetings and conversations.

Megan Zeddies, Sr. Manager, Paid Social, collystring

Slack: Effective Communication for Company Culture

Online collaboration is the key. So, one essential app for managing company culture is Slack.

Slack improves communication, collaborative efforts, and transparency within a company, which are essential factors for building a solid cultural environment within an organization. It promotes an open and accessible space where everyone can take part and stay informed.

With Slack, you can communicate more effectively as it allows you to build different channels for various teams, projects, or topics. For instance, the “General” channel is used to make company-wide announcements, while “Financial Goals 2024-2025” is about making and discussing financial strategies. Other tools such as Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom can also be integrated with it. This way, you can simplify your workflow even further by bringing all necessary tools to one platform.

When your organization outgrows face-to-face meetings or emails, Slack is a great option to consider. It is particularly important for remote teams and groups that require constant cooperation.

Airbnb, for example, uses Slack to link their global offices. They have created channels for teams and projects to keep everyone, from engineers to customer reps, informed about company goals and objectives.

Asifa Munir, Business Consultant, Sustainability Jobs