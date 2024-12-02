3 killed in fiery Tesla crash

Three young adults died and one person was seriously injured in a solo vehicle crash early Wednesday in Piedmont, California. The accident occurred just after 3 a.m. when police received a collision alert from an iPhone, which provided the location of the crash. Shortly after, a 911 call confirmed the incident.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames,” Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers stated at a press conference. A passing motorist was able to pull one person from the vehicle, who was listed in stable condition as of Saturday evening. City officials identified the victims as Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson, and Krysta Tsukahara.

The victims were teenage college students. The families of the deceased released statements expressing their sorrow and requesting privacy. “He accepted challenges readily, whether in academics or on the athletic field—he was an ambitious, dedicated student and a team player in sports and in life.

Three die in Tesla crash

He will always be in our hearts,” Dixon’s family said. “Jack will always be a part of our family.

While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him,” Nelson’s family stated. “She was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design,” Tsukahara’s family, who noted she was a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, said in a statement. The fire was too intense for officers’ extinguishers to be effective, but the Piedmont Fire Department was ultimately able to extinguish the flames.

Police believe the individuals involved were at a function together before the crash. They noted that speed was a factor, but other elements likely contributed to the deadly incident. So far, there is no evidence that a mechanical issue with the electric truck caused the crash.

The Piedmont Police Department, in collaboration with the California Highway Patrol, is investigating the collision. City officials have echoed the families’ calls for privacy as the investigation continues.