9 Google Pixel Apps That Boost Productivity

What apps help drive productivity on Google Pixel devices? We’ve gathered insights from tech leaders and enthusiasts to bring you their top app recommendations. From simplifying note-taking with Google Keep to achieving seamless device integration via Pushbullet, explore the nine must-have apps that CEOs, Heads of Product, and other experts swear by.

Simplify Note-Taking with Google Keep

Optimize with Nova Launcher Prime

Automate Tasks Using Tasker

Boost Day-to-Day Tasks with Gemini

Manage Passwords Efficiently with LastPass

Record and Transcribe with Google Recorder

Digitize Documents Easily with Adobe Scan

Stay Organized with TickTick

Seamless Device Integration via Pushbullet

Google Keep is an app on my Google Pixel that has really increased my efficiency as a tech enthusiast. Though not the most elegant instrument available, its simplicity and adaptability have made it essential in my daily life.

I was working on a challenging project some months ago that required continuous note-taking and idea management. My go-to tool for quickly organizing those ephemeral ideas was Google Keep. Its color-coded labels and reminders let me stay on top of deadlines and prioritize tasks without feeling overburdened.

One day, I was on a trip and suddenly felt inspired for a side project. I quickly grabbed my Pixel, recorded a voice note on Google Keep, and attached some pertinent pictures. When I returned home, I had a fully developed concept. Being able to capture and organize ideas in various forms—even on the go—has changed everything.

Alex Ginovski, Head of Product & Engineering, Enhancv

As a tech enthusiast, one must-have Google Pixel app that enhances productivity for me is Nova Launcher Prime. It allows me to organize my numerous apps and dock icons efficiently for easy access and improved workflow. With this app, I can customize my Pixel experience to suit my specific needs, making me more efficient and productive throughout the day. Nova Launcher Prime is definitely a game-changer when it comes to optimizing my device for maximum productivity.

Ryan Doser, Co-Founder, AI Insider Tips

A must-have app for Google Pixel users aiming to boost productivity is “Tasker.” This powerful automation app allows you to customize and automate tasks based on a variety of triggers, such as location, time, or app notifications. At Caption Easy, we’ve used Tasker to streamline repetitive actions on our devices, saving time and increasing efficiency. The ability to tailor tasks specifically to our workflow has been invaluable in maintaining high productivity levels.

Khurram Suhrwardy, CEO, Caption Easy

Having owned the Pixel 2, Pixel 4, Pixel 6, and now the Pixel 7, I’ve tested many Pixel apps for productivity over the years. Bar none, the most helpful productivity app so far is Gemini. Gemini is a true AI assistant that can help improve productivity for many day-to-day tasks. I’ve used it to help generate ideas for digital marketing presentations, create personal travel plans, and even create a homemade version of the game Telestrations!

Tyler Brown, Head of SEO, Big Leap

LastPass is a game-changer when it comes to managing passwords and sensitive information on your Google Pixel. Imagine never having to remember another password again. Instead, LastPass securely stores all your login credentials, making it super easy to access your accounts across multiple devices. Whether you’re logging into your work email, social media, or a banking app, LastPass fills in your information for you, saving precious time and reducing hassle.

This app doesn’t just store passwords—it also keeps notes, credit card details, and other sensitive information encrypted and accessible only to you. The convenience of autofill features and a secure vault gives you peace of mind, knowing your data is protected. LastPass turns your Google Pixel into a productivity powerhouse by handling the tedious task of password management, so you can focus on what really matters.

Casey Meraz, Owner & Digital Marketing Expert

As a proud Pixel owner who juggles a million tasks at once, I’ve found that Google Recorder is an absolute game-changer for productivity. I remember attending a conference recently, and the thought of taking notes while trying to actively listen and engage felt overwhelming. But then I remembered Recorder, and it saved the day!

This nifty app not only records audio but also transcribes it in real-time with impressive accuracy. I could focus on the speaker, knowing that I could easily revisit the content later. What’s more, it automatically labels and organizes recordings, making it a breeze to search for specific moments or topics.

But what truly sets Google Recorder apart is its ability to seamlessly integrate with other Google apps. I was able to easily share the transcribed notes with my team, highlight key takeaways, and even create to-do lists directly from the app. It’s become an indispensable tool for meetings, interviews, brainstorming sessions, and even capturing fleeting ideas on the go.

Liga Rudzite, Marketing Manager, Lemon Pitch

Adobe Scan is essential for anyone looking to boost productivity with their Google Pixel. This app transforms your phone into a portable scanner, making it incredibly easy to digitize documents, whiteboards, and receipts. Imagine being able to capture notes from a meeting or class and immediately convert them into a PDF. Not only does this save time, but it also reduces the clutter of physical papers.

Using Adobe Scan, you can quickly organize and share these scanned PDFs with colleagues or classmates. The app is intuitive and user-friendly, automatically enhancing scanned images for clarity. It’s like carrying a high-quality scanner in your pocket, ensuring that you’re never without the tools you need to stay organized and efficient. For tech enthusiasts and busy professionals, Adobe Scan is a game-changer.

Andy Gillin, Attorney & Managing Partner, GJEL Accident Attorneys

Tech enthusiasts are always on the lookout for ways to enhance productivity, and one must-have Google Pixel app that does just that is TickTick. This app goes beyond a typical to-do list manager by offering features such as smart lists, reminders, habit tracking, and even calendar integration. Its sleek interface and customizable settings make it easy for users to stay organized and focused on their tasks. TickTick stands out among other productivity apps due to its versatility and user-friendly design, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to streamline their workflow on their Google Pixel device.

Michael Alexis, CEO, Teambuilding.com

Pushbullet is a game-changer for anyone looking to boost productivity across multiple devices. It bridges the gap between your Google Pixel and other platforms by allowing seamless communication. You can send files, links, and even notifications without the usual hassle of juggling between them. Whether you’re moving important documents from your phone to your computer or pinging a link you found on your laptop to your mobile for later reading, Pushbullet makes it effortless.

Imagine getting a text on your phone while deeply focused on work at your PC. Instead of breaking your workflow to pick up your phone, Pushbullet delivers the message right to your desktop. It’s these small yet powerful conveniences that free up your time and keep distractions to a minimum. For those serious about staying productive, Pushbullet is a must-have app for the Google Pixel.

Cesar Cobo, Director of Operations, Webris