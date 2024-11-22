AAA expects record travel for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and this year is no exception. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 18.3 million people during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This could result in long lines at airport security, and any inclement weather could make the situation worse.

Not sure if your food can fly? Gobble up all the Thanksgiving travel tips using our “What Can I Bring?” tool. It’s stuffed with all the info you need to fly this holiday season! Fly on over to: https://t.co/S3mtG5xIAT#HolidayTravel pic.twitter.com/y8MoR3obNB — TSA (@TSA) November 19, 2024

NEWS: TSA readies for busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record, provides passengers with time-saving travel tips. Full story: https://t.co/f9sIRcCfRH pic.twitter.com/GgIiuFSZqJ — TSA (@TSA) November 19, 2024

Air travel is expected to reach a record high, with the busiest day to fly projected to be the day before Thanksgiving. Travelers are advised to stay informed about the weather and to prepare for potential delays. A record number of travelers are also expected to hit the highways during the week beginning Tuesday through Dec.

Today, our CEO Kevin J. Thibault, met with media to advise travelers that the #Thanksgiving holiday travel period starts this Friday at our airport. pic.twitter.com/9hQubnPM6a — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 18, 2024

An estimated 79.8 million people will be on the move in the United States, breaking last year’s record of 78.3 million. About 71.7 million will travel by car, exceeding pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.

More people on the road could lead to more accidents, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Busiest Thanksgiving travel period expected

“Anytime you have extra vehicles on the road you have less space to move, and you have the possibility of collisions increase,” Ridgeway said.

He advises drivers to watch their speed and maintain a safe following distance. For people traveling during the week of Thanksgiving, mornings are the best times to avoid traffic. Afternoons and nights are typically the worst.

Ridgeway also implores drivers to avoid distractions and keep their eyes on the road. He emphasized that motorists should be responsible when consuming alcohol and avoid drinking and driving. According to AAA, 5.84 million people will fly this holiday, an increase of 2% compared to 2023 and nearly an 11% increase over 2019 figures.

Tiffany Cherry, spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, advises travelers to arrive early. “The normal recommendation is to arrive two hours ahead of your flight. That’s a year-round travel recommendation, but particularly during this season as it is the busiest time of year,” Cherry said.

Travelers are also encouraged to secure parking spots in advance and ensure they follow all airport guidelines.