Activist group demands Uber transparency on driver workload

Worker Info Exchange, an activist group, is encouraging ride-hailing companies such as Uber to disclose data related to their drivers’ workload. They argue that such transparency could help regulate potential workplace exploitation and decrease carbon emissions.

According to the activists, revealing this kind of data would let us better comprehend how drivers work and whether they’re adequately compensated for their efforts and time.

They point out, for example, that work hours, the distance covered, and the number of rides given are just some of the metrics that could contribute to building a fairer and sustainable working environment.

Apart from safeguarding drivers’ rights, this could also help combat climate change by targeting excessive carbon emissions produced by these services.

Despite this, Uber and Deliveroo have been accused of relying on business models that involve extensive vehicle usage and exploitation of workers, leading to perpetual debt cycles and financial difficulties for their workforce.

Worker Info Exchange alleges these companies unfairly shift financial risk onto their employees, perpetuating a system that disproportionately affects society’s most vulnerable.

Today, Uber releases anonymized data about travel distances and durations in certain U.S. and Canadian cities.

Uber’s driver workload: A call for transparency

The organization uses this data, together with feedback from UK drivers and publicly available Uber carbon emission reports, to find nearly 40% of the total mileage happens before the passenger is even picked up.

This type of mileage, often known as ‘dead mileage,’ contributes significantly to congestion and pollution in cities.

In response to these findings, Uber contends that the 40% figure is misleading, stating that many drivers earn income from other platforms when not driving for Uber.

Worker Info Exchange calculates drivers could earn an additional £1.29bn in 2023 if they were paid £15 per hour for idle or waiting time, including costs like fuel. The activists believe that such issues also affect the long-term health and safety of drivers, potentially contributing to overworking and fatigue.

As Uber’s London license comes up for renewal, Worker Info Exchange is urging Transport for London to demand more transparency from the ride-hailing giant. Conversely, an Uber spokesperson reiterates drivers’ flexibility to work with other platforms and emphasizes that all their UK drivers have rights and earn well above the average wage.