AirPods Pro 2 drop to $153.99 during Black Friday

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have seen a dramatic price drop on Amazon during Black Friday Week. The earbuds are now available for just $153.99, making them cheaper than some of Apple’s more basic models like the AirPods 4. This is the third price cut for the AirPods Pro 2 in just one week.

They were initially reduced to $189, then to $169, and are now at their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro 2 are powered by Apple’s H2 chip. They offer advanced audio capabilities and seamless connectivity.

The active noise cancellation technology is among the best in the industry. It effectively blocks out ambient noise for an immersive listening experience. The earbuds also feature a Transparency mode.

This allows users to hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds. The box includes four pairs of silicone tips in XS, S, M, and L sizes. These tips fit a wide range of ear shapes and provide all-day comfort.

One standout feature of the AirPods Pro 2 is their personalized Spatial Audio capability. This technology creates a three-dimensional soundstage. It adjusts the audio based on the listener’s head movements and the position of their device.

The result is a cinematic audio experience that enhances music, movies, and games.

AirPods Pro 2 pricing drops

Apple has also updated the AirPods Pro 2 to include a hearing aid feature.

This clinically certified function transforms the earbuds into assistive devices for users with mild to moderate hearing loss. The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge. This is extended to 30 hours with the charging case.

The case now features USB-C charging. At the Black Friday price of $153, the AirPods Pro 2 offer exceptional value. However, stock is likely to be limited.

Interested shoppers should act quickly to secure this deal before it expires or runs out. Amazon has extended its return policy until January 31, 2025. This allows for returns or exchanges beyond the typical 30-day window.

It reduces post-holiday stress for both gift-givers and recipients. The AirPods Pro 2 are a highly desirable choice this holiday season. They combine advanced features and unbeatable pricing.

The timing is ideal for those interested in purchasing them, as there are no indications of a new version being released soon. Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 present a better deal than the AirPods 4. They offer superior voice call quality, more effective noise cancellation, and advanced features.

Unless you have a specific preference for a smaller case or find ear tips uncomfortable, the AirPods Pro 2 are the way to go.