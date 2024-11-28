airpods Pro sees a significant price drop

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are currently available at a significant discount. They are even cheaper than the newer AirPods 4. This deal makes the AirPods Pro a more attractive option for shoppers.

Especially those looking for enhanced features and better value for money. Black Friday brings about significant discounts this year. The AirPods Pro, initially discounted to $189, have now dropped to a low of $153.99.

This saves consumers $95 off the regular price. In comparison, the AirPods 4 are priced higher, despite being newer. The second-generation AirPods Pro remain a strong contender in Apple’s lineup.

They boast superior voice call quality and more effective noise cancellation than Apple’s entry-level earbuds. The silicone tips allow for better sound isolation and a more secure fit.

airpods Pro discounts attract shoppers

This enhances both comfort and bass response. These earbuds also feature onboard volume controls, offering a more convenient user experience. The AirPods Pro now come with a USB-C charging case after a recent refresh.

This change is part of a trend moving away from the Lightning connector. They offer up to six hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled. The charging case provides an additional 24 hours.

In contrast, the AirPods 4 provide only four hours of battery life with ANC, plus about 15 more hours with their case. Both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 4 come with features such as spatial audio with head tracking, adaptive audio, transparency modes, and wireless charging cases. However, the Pro’s additional capabilities, like better sound quality and extended battery life, make them a better purchase.

This is true unless the smaller case or lack of ear tips is a personal preference. The latest discounted prices make the AirPods Pro the superior choice over the AirPods 4. They offer better performance and value for around $36 less.