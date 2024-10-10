alien: isolation sequel confirmed by creators

The survival horror game Alien: Isolation is getting a sequel, developer Creative Assembly confirmed on the 10th anniversary of the original game’s release. Creative Director Al Hope, who led development on the first game, announced that the team is working on a follow-up and will share more details “when we’re ready.”

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear,” Hope said. “Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development.

We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

The studio has not revealed the sequel’s final title, release window, or target platforms yet. Given that the game is in early development, it will likely be some time before more information becomes available. Alien: Isolation sold one million copies within three months of its 2014 release and 2.11 million after six months.

However, this was not enough for publisher Sega to consider it a commercial success at the time.

Alien sequel in early development

Despite this, the game made a lasting impact on players.

“Alien: Isolation 2 is not out of the question,” said then Creative Assembly Studio Director Tim Heaton. “We’re so proud of it, and there’s possibly more to be said. But do we really want to be spending significant amounts of money, and getting close to break-even or just about in the black?

That’s not where Sega wants to be, especially when we have a brilliant portfolio of other games that do great business.”

Creative Assembly celebrated the 10-year anniversary by reflecting on why the horror game remains impactful. “It’s an unforgettable feat of video game design that has successfully endured the test of time, and – like the 1979 film from which it burst forth – will undoubtedly still hold up after another decade has passed,” the statement read. “Today, on its 10th anniversary, Alien: Isolation remains a singular, extraordinary experience.”

The UK studio has faced challenges recently but has several projects in the works, including three new Total War games.

Alien fans also have reasons to celebrate beyond the game sequel, with the franchise on the rise thanks to a successful ‘interquel’ movie and an upcoming FX TV series set before 2012’s Prometheus, slated for release in 2025.