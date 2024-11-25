Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC unveiled

The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon is a powerful and portable laptop. It has a futuristic design and a compact size. The laptop weighs only 2.62 pounds and is very light.

The XPS 13 has a great keyboard and display. It also has excellent battery life. However, it does not have a 120Hz display option.

The trackpad also seems to be a bit buggy. The laptop starts at $999. It comes with Windows 11 Home and a Snapdragon X Elite processor.

You can choose from 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of RAM. Storage options include 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD. The display is 13.4 inches and comes in Full HD LCD, QHD Touch LCD, or 3K Touch OLED.

The laptop has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two USB4 Type-C ports.

Dell XPS 13 overview

The XPS 13 maintains the stunning design of the XPS 13 Plus.

It has an invisible haptic trackpad and zero-lattice keys. The function row doubles as media controls. The bezels are very thin, making the laptop feel compact.

It is light and easy to carry around. This makes it a great choice for students. The laptop comes in white or black color options.

The base model has a 1080p non-touch display. It offers great color accuracy and a peak brightness of 520 nits. You can upgrade to QHD or 3K touch displays for better resolution.

However, this may impact battery life a bit. The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon offers a great combination of design, portability, and performance. It is a top choice for anyone looking for a high-end laptop.

Just keep in mind the upgrade options and limited ports before buying.