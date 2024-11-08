amazon introduces major discounts on new iPad mini

Amazon continues to offer record low prices on multiple models of the new iPad mini 7 this week, starting at $399 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. All of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the discounts. Amazon has now extended the sale to include all four colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 at this discounted price, broadening the initial sale that featured just two colors.

Additionally, the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 is available at a reduced price of $699, down from $799.00. However, there are no current deals on the 256GB Wi-Fi model or any cellular models. These iPad mini 7 discounts are part of Amazon’s early Black Friday promotions, which also feature other iPads such as the 9th and 10th generation iPads and the M2 iPad Air.

For more details on these deals, you can refer to our comprehensive guide. We’re also compiling all the best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check regularly for updates on notable discounts throughout November. If you’re interested in staying informed about top deals as the holiday season approaches, sign up for our Deals Newsletter to ensure you don’t miss out on any significant savings.

The recently released iPad mini 7 is the most affordable device in Apple’s lineup that offers its new suite of AI tools, Apple Intelligence. Starting at $499, the iPad mini is $100 less than the next cheapest Apple Intelligence-compatible devices, such as the M4 Mac mini or the M2 iPad Air. After using the iPad mini for a few days, familiarizing myself with iPadOS 18 in a smaller form factor, and exploring all the features Apple Intelligence offers, I can confidently say I am impressed with this powerful yet compact tablet.

Here are three reasons why the iPad mini 7 may be the ideal device for you to experience Apple Intelligence. The standout feature of Apple Intelligence’s initial wave of functionalities is Writing Tools. While it works flawlessly on my iPhone 16 Pro Max, I have found it far more useful on the slightly larger display of the iPad mini 7.

Interestingly, I never used Writing Tools on my M2 iPad Pro, but the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip is the perfect form factor for note-taking. When paired with the Apple Pencil Pro, the Writing Tools become incredibly convenient for formatting text into easy-to-read summaries and bullet points. Although identical to the versions on other Apple Intelligence-compatible products, Writing Tools truly shines on the iPad mini’s pocketable format, making it an excellent portable note-taking device.

One of my main reasons for testing Apple Intelligence on the iPad mini 7 was to compare its performance with my more expensive Apple products. Despite the significant price difference, I was pleasantly surprised by how the iPad mini held up. For instance, launching the Clean Up feature in Photos to remove subjects from the background yielded nearly identical results on both the $500 iPad mini 7 and the $1200 iPhone 16 Pro Max with the A18 Pro chip.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max was slightly faster, the difference was minimal, showcasing the iPad mini 7 as an excellent value for its price. The affordability of the iPad mini 7 is a significant advantage.

Priced under $500, it provides an exceptional Apple Intelligence-powered tablet experience, making it an ideal test device for those uncertain about investing heavily in Apple Intelligence. For instance, if you own a capable iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 Pro but feel the absence of Apple Intelligence, upgrading your iPhone might be costly and complicated due to contracts and payment plans. Instead, purchasing an iPad mini 7 allows you to enjoy all the features of Apple Intelligence without breaking the bank.

It also serves as a trial to help you decide if upgrading to future Apple Intelligence-compatible devices, like an iPhone 17, is worth it. In conclusion, I never expected the iPad mini to fit into my workflow, especially with my iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 6.9-inch display. However, after a few days of use, the iPad mini has given me a new perspective on Apple Intelligence’s capabilities and has become one of my favorite Apple products.

It is not only the perfect device for Apple Intelligence but also the most affordable and one I would recommend to anyone looking to explore Apple AI. If you were waiting for a discount before upgrading to the new iPad Mini, you didn’t have to wait long at all. Just two weeks after hitting store shelves, the 2024 iPad Mini has already been marked down by $100.

To take advantage of this deal, you need to click the coupon box on the listing or when it’s in your cart. The 2024 iPad Mini, released on October 23, is available in three storage configurations—128GB, 256GB, and 512GB—which are eligible for the discount in multiple colors: Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. Notably, the 128GB model drops from $499 to $400 with the $99 discount.

Availability of the discounted models is limited, with multiple configurations already sold out, so it is advisable not to wait too long to place your order. All three storage configurations of the iPad Mini are available for the discounted price, but some other color/storage combinations also have smaller, non-uniform price reductions. For instance, the 128GB Space Gray model is listed at $484.

These prices aren’t officially advertised as discounts but are still lower compared to other retailers where prices are closer to the MSRP: $499 for 128GB, $599 for 256GB, and $799 for 512GB. The new iPad Mini is equipped with the powerful A17 Pro chip, which Apple claims provides up to 30% more power and a 25% faster GPU. Additional features include enhanced abilities for creative apps like Procreate and LumaFusion, support for Apple Intelligence, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display suitable for sharp Netflix viewing and gaming sessions.

This 2024 update is the first major refresh for the iPad Mini since 2021. If the iPad Mini is too small, there are deals on other iPad models, including the newly released iPad Pros and iPad Airs. The iPad Pros, equipped with the M4 chip, are designed to last for years and offer some of Apple’s best technology, including high-resolution displays and the ability to run AAA games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Alternatively, the iPad Air offers a good middle ground with M2 chips at a slightly discounted price, providing sharp displays, a smooth user experience, and ample power inside their sleek shells. For more casual use, such as watching videos or browsing the web, older iPad models are also available at discounted prices. This week is notable for Apple enthusiasts as the new MacBook Pros equipped with M4 chipsets are set to release on November 8.