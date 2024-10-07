Amazon offers 20% off Nintendo retro hoodies

Amazon is offering a 20% discount on officially licensed Nintendo retro hoodies as part of its Early Big Deal Days sale. The hoodies feature designs from popular Nintendo franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario. There are various styles to choose from, including retro designs, minimalist logos, and colorful patterns.

Prices have been reduced from $44 to $35.19 for selected hoodies. Some of the most popular designs include a Zelda hoodie with a small logo and a cartoon Link, as well as a Mario-themed hoodie filled with iconic imagery from the series.

Amazon’s discounted Nintendo hoodies

Shoppers can browse Amazon’s collection using a curated list of the best deals on Nintendo hoodies. The hoodies come in multiple sizes and color options, but it is recommended to go up one size when purchasing. In addition to the hoodies, other official Nintendo apparel items are also discounted ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Customers can keep an eye out for more deals during the sale period. These hoodie deals provide an opportunity to stay warm, stay stylish, and represent your favorite Nintendo games.