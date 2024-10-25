Amazon Prime introduces gas savings benefit

Amazon Prime members can now save money on fuel purchases at around 7,000 U.S. gas stations. The e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday that it is offering a new benefit that will provide a discount of 10 cents per gallon of gas at BP, Amoco, and ampm locations. To use the discount, Prime members need to set up an Earnify account and link it to their Amazon account.

Once linked, Prime members can save 5 cents per gallon through Amazon and an additional 5 cents per gallon through Earnify, for a total savings of 10 cents per gallon, regardless of fuel grade or quantity. Prime members can redeem the discount at the pump by entering their phone number or linked payment method. They can also use the Earnify app to select their gas station and pump.

“We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members, and fuel savings is one of the broadest and most popular additional benefits we could offer.

Gas savings benefit for Prime members

We’re excited to give this to Prime members,” said Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime.

This new benefit comes as Amazon seeks to enhance the value of its Prime membership and compete with other retail giants like Walmart, which has also been offering fuel savings incentives to its members. Earnify, which is essential for accessing Amazon Prime’s fuel savings, was rolled out by BP earlier in the month. The app aims to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience at both the pump and in-store.

According to AAA, the nationwide average price of regular gas has decreased by over 1.6% compared to a month ago and by 11.1% from a year ago. The highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.016 in mid-June 2022. Amazon plans to introduce an electric vehicle charging discount with BP Pulse in 2025, offering further convenience and savings for Prime members.

Prime membership continues to offer a vast array of benefits, including fast, free delivery on millions of items, access to Prime Video, and a free Grubhub+ membership.