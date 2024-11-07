Amazon Prime Video introduces X-Ray Recaps

Amazon Prime Video is introducing a new AI-powered feature called X-Ray Recaps to help viewers catch up on their favorite shows. The feature generates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons, individual episodes, and even specific scenes, personalized to the exact moment the viewer is watching. X-Ray Recaps aims to solve a common problem faced by viewers who step away from their screens or lose track of their progress in a series.

Instead of rewinding or searching online for episode summaries, which can be inconvenient and risk spoilers, the new feature keeps viewers engaged within the streaming experience. Adam Gray, VP Product at Prime Video, said, “Prime Video product and technology teams work relentlessly to enhance customers’ viewing experience. With X-Ray Recaps, we’re addressing a common problem—forgetting where they left off.

This context-aware functionality delivers summaries of memorable moments and important plot points, helping customers quickly jump back into their shows.”

The feature is powered by Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications with foundational models.

Introducing X-Ray for Prime Video

X-Ray Recaps analyzes various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations.

Guardrails are applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries. X-Ray Recaps is currently in beta and will be available to customers in the U.S. starting today on Fire TV devices, with support for additional devices coming by the end of the year. At launch, customers can use X-Ray Recaps on all Amazon MGM Studios Original series like “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “Mr.

& Mrs. Smith,” and “The Wheel of Time.”

Prime Video continues to innovate by integrating X-Ray features into live sports broadcasts like Thursday Night Football, ensuring an enriched viewing experience for fans. The commitment to improving user experience through technological advancements highlights the potential of AI in transforming how we consume media, making it more personalized and user-friendly.