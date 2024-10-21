analogue 3D brings N64 classics to 4K

Analogue is set to release its latest retro gaming console, the Analogue 3D, in early 2025. The console, priced at $249.99, will allow gamers to play original Nintendo 64 cartridges in stunning 4K resolution. The Analogue 3D boasts a powerful Altera Cyclone 10GX FPGA chip, enabling it to run N64 games natively without relying on emulation.

This means players can enjoy their favorite classics without the input lag, graphic and audio inaccuracies, or timing issues often associated with software emulation. One of the standout features of the Analogue 3D is its ability to upscale N64 games to 4K resolution, offering a significant visual upgrade over the original console. The console also includes “Original Display Modes” that faithfully recreate the look of CRT displays, ensuring an authentic gaming experience.

The Analogue 3D is region-free and compatible with both NTSC and PAL cartridges, making it accessible to gamers worldwide. It also comes with an built-in version of the Nintendo Expansion Pak, which doubles the available memory for improved performance in select games.

Analogue 3D redefines N64 gaming

In addition to its impressive hardware, the Analogue 3D offers modern conveniences such as Bluetooth connectivity, four original controller ports, two USB ports, and an SD card slot. The console also introduces a new operating system called 3D OS. While the Analogue 3D does not include a controller, 8BitDo has created a new version of the N64 gamepad.

Priced at $39.99, this updated controller features a Hall effect stick and is compatible with the Switch, Android, and PC. Gamers can also use any original N64 controllers with the Analogue 3D. Preorders for the Analogue 3D will begin on October 21st at 11 AM ET, with the console available in black or white.

Given the popularity of Analogue’s previous retro consoles, such as the Analogue Pocket, demand for the Analogue 3D is expected to be high. The release of the Analogue 3D comes at an exciting time for the gaming industry, with Sony and Nintendo also preparing to launch new hardware in the near future. As gamers eagerly await the chance to relive the N64 era in glorious 4K, the Analogue 3D promises to be a must-have for retro gaming enthusiasts.