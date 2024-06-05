Android users report blurry images in text messages

Android phone users have raised concerns over blurry images in text messages, an issue linked to Verizon Communications, the second-largest wireless carrier in the US with nearly 145 million subscribers.

The problem initially surfaced in February 2024, worsening after the May software update, affecting a multitude of services and apps. Various theories have been put forward to explain the issue, including changes in Verizon’s MMS platform, multimedia compression adjustments, US Mobile’s shift to the Warp 5G network, or even device-specific bugs.

The issue primarily manifests when multiple images are sent in a single text message, across many Android devices. “All of a sudden the photos I receive via text are blurry on my S21.

Addressing blurry images in Android texts

The word on Reddit is it’s a Verizon issue,” an online user commented.

Image quality, interestingly, remains consistent when images are sent in separate messages. However, the glitch affects GIF files, making them heavily pixelated.

This issue occurs regardless of the device used to send images, with complaints arising from Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, and Apple iPhone users. Although there is an inflated number of complaints concerning image quality degradation particularly from the iPhone when multiple photos are texted.

Switching messaging apps doesn’t seem to rectify this problem as Google Messages, Samsung Messages, Textra, or the standard SMS all display the same blurry image outcomes. Up till now, despite numerous customer complaints, Verizon’s customer service department has yet to address the situation.