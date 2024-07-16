Apple approves first retro PC emulator ‘UTM SE’ for App Store

On July 15, 2024, Apple gave its official seal of approval to ‘UTM SE’, the first retro PC emulator, now available on its App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro. This innovative piece of technology, purveyed by Sahara Software Corporation, enables the running of classic operating systems including Windows 95 and Linux, direct from the device.

The user-friendly interface of ‘UTM SE’ pairs beautifully with its ability to deliver seamless performance, regardless of the system being replicated. An added benefit for particularly tech-savvy individuals is the support for custom virtual machine imports. At $4.99, the price point reflects the unique capabilities and experience this software presents to the user.

What ‘UTM SE’ does, essentially, is create a living archival experience for vintage software and games designed for earlier operating systems.

This bridges the technology of the past with the devices of the present in an engaging, stimulating manner.

Among ‘UTM SE’s distinguishing features is VGA mode for graphics, terminal mode support for text-only Operating systems, support for different software architectures, and intricate system management tools. It enhances user control through various iOS versions and Jailbreak options. It also simplifies virtual machine management by supporting VM import and export.

Despite initial hurdles with Apple’s App Review Guidelines, a collaboration with the AltStore team helped the app revamp its approach and fulfill the requirements, making it possible for ‘UTM SE’ to make its long-awaited debut on the App Store.

While ‘UTM SE’ necessitates possession of own operating systems for emulation, it ensures ease of access by offering pre-made virtual Linux machines and versions of Windows ranging from XP to the current Windows 11.

Apple’s endorsement of ‘UTM SE’ may unlock fresh horizon for users keen on classic gaming or operating varied OS functionalities on their Apple devices. The emulator’s inclusion in the App Store may trigger new applications, tools, and innovations in the tech community and expand the digital playground for retro-games and software enthusiasts.