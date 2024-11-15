Apple Arcade unveils 15 new holiday games

Apple is infusing the holiday season with excitement by launching 15 new games on Apple Arcade. The lineup includes standout titles such as Skate City: New York, Talking Tom Blast Park, Gears & Goo, and FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+. Starting from December through January, these games promise to offer something for everyone, from solo players to family groups looking to enjoy time together.

Apple Arcade, available on the App Store, is a family-friendly gaming service that allows subscribers to enjoy a vast collection of games without ads or in-app purchases. The service’s library, accessible on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, boasts over 250 games spanning numerous genres. Among the highlighted new releases:

Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens, launching January 9, captures the thrill of skateboarding through the iconic streets of New York City.

Players can master numerous tricks in real-world locations for an authentic skateboarding experience. Talking Tom Blast Park by Outfit7, available December 5, invites players to join Talking Tom and his friends in a battle against the mischievous Rakoonz.

New holiday games lineup

Using quirky weapons such as the Duckinator and Power Plunger, players aim to restore fun to Blast Park. FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+ by Square Enix, launching December 9, is a revamped edition of the classic RPG. It features updated graphics, improved gameplay, and voice acting for event scenes, bringing new life to the beloved title which first introduced the Active Time Battle system.

Gears & Goo by Resolution Games, which will debut on January 9, is a new base-building and tower defense game, incorporating interactive mechanics unique to spatial computing on Apple Vision Pro. These new titles emphasize Apple’s commitment to providing fresh and engaging content for its expansive user base. The service continues to release exclusive new games and award-winning titles, ensuring that Apple Arcade remains a top destination for gamers seeking diverse and high-quality experiences.

For more details and to explore these exciting new games, visit the App Store. Enjoy the festive season with Apple Arcade’s latest offerings and discover new favorites to play on all Apple platforms.