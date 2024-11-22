Apple Black Friday: Record-Low Prices on iPhones

Black Friday is finally here, and it’s brought thousands of bargains on a wide variety of tech products. Apple users are in for a treat this year, with sleek and popular devices like iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods hitting new record-low prices. The new M4 MacBook Pro just hit shelves this month, and you can already score some savings when you order it at B&H Photo.

Prices start at $1,599 for the model with 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 10-core processor. The second-gen AirPods Pro are a top choice for their noise-canceling capabilities, impressive sound quality, and excellent voice-calling performance. They boast an IP54 weather-resistance rating and have a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

One of Apple’s latest wearables, the Apple Watch Series 10, features a vibrant OLED display, an 18-hour battery life, and advanced health monitors like an ECG function. Both the rose gold and silver color variants are available on sale at Amazon. The latest model in Apple’s lightweight lineup, the MacBook Air M3, features a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, an 18-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Apple products’ Black Friday deals

It’s a great option for anyone in need of a powerful yet portable device. The 10th-gen iPad features a 10.9-inch display, USB-C charging, and an A14 Bionic chip.

It’s an affordable option for basic tasks like browsing the web, streaming shows, and social media. Apple AirTags are great for finding just about anything, including keys, bags, and even pets. They sell for $29 individually, but you can get a four-pack for a record-low price.

While Apple rarely directly discounts its own products, plenty of third-party retailers offer significant savings during Black Friday. Look for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, as well as smaller online competitors like Newegg and B&H Photo. We will continue to update this page with more deals as they become available.

Happy shopping and enjoy the holiday savings!