Apple eyes affordable Vision Pro with iPhone integration

Apple is reportedly exploring a more affordable version of its $3,500 Vision Pro headset that would use the iPhone for computing power. This development comes as the company seeks to create more accessible vision devices by incorporating scaled-down technologies, such as a less advanced chip, to appeal to a broader audience. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is seriously considering a device that offloads the computing components to an iPhone and serves as an accessory for watching movies.

This concept is similar to the glasses offered by companies like Xreal, which resemble regular eyeglasses with a thick frame. Apple executive Greg Joswiak acknowledged in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the $3,500 Vision Pro is primarily an early-adopter product and not targeted at the mass market. In contrast, devices like Meta’s Quest 3 cost around $500, and other similar devices are even cheaper.

Apple’s approachable Vision Pro integration

New designs for Apple’s Vision lineup could help the company attract new customers looking for a more affordable or lighter, sleeker wearable. Integrating the device with the iPhone could also help reinforce Apple’s ecosystem by keeping the iPhone at its center.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently noted that the production of a lower-cost Vision model seems to be delayed beyond 2027, suggesting that simply reducing the price might not create successful use cases. He compared the situation to Apple’s HomePod, which failed to become a mainstream product even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini. Bloomberg also reported last month that Apple is planning to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban models by investing some of the billion-dollar R&D funds from the Vision Pro into developing something with greater mainstream appeal.

Apple has not yet responded to requests for comments on this story. As the company continues to explore new possibilities in the augmented reality space, it remains to be seen how they will balance affordability and functionality to create a product that appeals to a wider audience.

