Apple Intelligence brings AI to iPhone users

Apple is set to release its highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features through free software updates for select iPhones, Macs, and iPads this month. The initial version, released as an unfinished “beta,” will include an improved Siri virtual assistant, text summarization tools, audio transcription, and photo editing capabilities. To access Apple Intelligence, users must meet six requirements.

First, they need a compatible device, such as an iPhone 16-series model, a 15 Pro or Pro Max, an iPad with an M1, M2, or M4 chip, or a Mac with an M1 or later chip. Second, users must install the necessary software updates, including iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, or macOS Sequoia 15.1, which are currently in beta testing. After installing the software, users must join a waitlist within the Settings app to gain access to Apple Intelligence.

This process ensures a limited number of users can use the new features at any given time. Additionally, iPhone users need at least 4GB of free storage to enable AI features, and the device language must be set to US English. Finally, at launch, Apple Intelligence will not be available for users in the EU or China.

Apple Intelligence device compatibility requirements

Apple’s push for generative AI across its multiple operating systems was highlighted during the Glowtime keynote presentation. Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, emphasized that Apple Intelligence is “at the heart of the iPhone 16 experience.” The company opened up Apple Intelligence for public testing days before the iPhone 16 hit stores.

The public beta version includes AI-suggested writing tools, photo editing features like Clean Up, and several Siri updates, including a more natural-sounding voice and contextual conversations. However, some anticipated tools, such as ChatGPT plug-ins and additional Siri enhancements, are not yet available. Apple Intelligence runs on-device and on Apple silicon-powered servers in the cloud, called Private Cloud Compute.

While it supports supplemental third-party AI services, including ChatGPT, Apple Intelligence primarily relies on its own infrastructure. The beta version of Apple Intelligence will be available in October as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with additional features rolling out in the following months. Initially, Apple Intelligence will only work on devices set to US English, with support for more languages coming in 2025.

Apple is not charging for Apple Intelligence and hasn’t announced any plans to do so.