Apple Intelligence features arriving in iOS 18.2 beta

Apple is preparing to ship two new Apple Intelligence features in the upcoming iOS 18.2 beta, according to backend references spotted recently. These features are for the iPhone 16 and were originally expected to release “later this year,” indicating they will be included in iOS 18.2.

One of these features, unveiled at WWDC24, will enable Apple Intelligence users to leverage ChatGPT for complex questions requiring real-time or real-world information. Apple’s models will handle personal context and simpler requests.

The second feature, introduced alongside the iPhone 16 lineup, will enhance the new Camera Control functionality. Users will be able to point their camera at a poster to add details to their calendar, recognize real-world items similarly to Google Lens, and more. The addition of these features is notable, as the iOS 18.2 beta is expected to be released at the end of October at the earliest.

Apple Intelligence features preview

Apple is anticipated to release iOS 18.1 to the public soon, with the subsequent beta typically following shortly after. It’s speculated that Apple might run concurrent beta tracks for iOS 18.0 and iOS 18.1, although this is considered unlikely.

iOS 18.1 RC (Release Candidate) is likely imminent and could be distributed to testers later this week. Therefore, the first iOS 18.2 beta should not be far off. Other Apple Intelligence features are also expected to be part of iOS 18.2, enhancing the functionality and user experience further.

Keep an eye out for the latest updates as Apple continues to innovate and improve its operating systems with these new intelligence features.