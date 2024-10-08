Apple Intelligence features debut with iOS 18.1

Apple fans have something to look forward to this month as the new Apple Intelligence feature, bundled with iOS 18.1, is set to release on Monday, October 28. This update will be available for the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The release of Apple Intelligence marks a milestone for Apple, aiming to change how users interact with their devices.

Though initially expected in mid-October, the release was delayed to the end of the month to ensure the rollout is smooth, eliminating major bugs and handling the increased traffic on Apple’s AI cloud servers. Upon release, Apple Intelligence will offer features such as writing improvement tools, notification summaries, and enhanced email chain management.

Apple Intelligence rollout date announced

However, these features will initially only be available to U.S. English users. Settings for these devices, including Siri, must be set to U.S. English, although the region setting requirement has been dropped to avoid issues with unit measurements. In December, other English language versions, such as those for New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, will receive the update.

Additional features, including integration with ChatGPT and bespoke emoji creation (known as Genmoji), will follow. Further Siri upgrades are slated for release in the Spring of 2025. This strategic and phased rollout shows Apple’s commitment to ensuring the robust performance of its highly anticipated AI features, maintaining the high standards its users have come to expect.