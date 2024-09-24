Apple introduces RCS messaging with iOS 18

Apple has released iOS 18 to the general public, bringing a host of new features to iPhones.

A slew of updates to iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence are in the works. https://t.co/VjE3JHxtoO — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 22, 2024

This update, announced alongside the new iPhone 16 lineup and Apple Watch Series 10 at Apple’s September event, introduces enhanced functionalities such as new text effects in Messages and additional ways to personalize your lock screen. Among the most anticipated updates is the introduction of RCS messaging support.

I think people in a few weeks are going to be in for a real shock when they install iOS 18.1 having expected a bunch of fancy AI features given all the hype. There’s truly not a lot coming in October. https://t.co/fQvV98MSG3 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 21, 2024

RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging will allow iPhone users to enjoy features like typing indicators and the “Delivered” status when messaging Android users. It also ensures high-quality videos and pictures are sent when texting between iPhone and Android devices.

Apple’s new RCS messaging integration

While most carriers support RCS, not all do.

Hello, iPhone users on iOS 18. Please enable RCS so I can text you like modern people do.https://t.co/KGYz7okpjk — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) September 21, 2024

To check if your carrier supports RCS messaging on an iPhone running iOS 18, navigate to your iPhone settings, tap on your carrier’s name, and check the IMS Status. If your carrier supports RCS, you’ll see “Voice, SMS & RCS.” If not, it’ll only show “Voice & SMS.”

🎂 Happy birthday!

🛫 Bon voyage!

⚽️ Good luck in the game! Make sure they get your message at just the right time. Here’s how to schedule a message in an iMessage conversation in #iOS18. pic.twitter.com/8XkPzFiYUb — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 22, 2024

If your carrier supports RCS, go to your iPhone settings, select Messages, and enable the toggle next to “RCS Messaging.” Messaging Android devices will now feel more seamless, although you’ll still see the familiar green bubbles.

To disable RCS messaging, simply follow the same steps and turn off the toggle. If you’ve updated to iOS 18, your carrier supports RCS, and you’ve enabled it, but RCS isn’t working, try restarting your iPhone to resolve the issue. For further insights on iOS 18, including additional customization options for your home screen and the iOS 18.1 developer beta, check out more of our guides and reviews.