Apple launches Share Item Location feature

Apple has introduced a new feature called Share Item Location, which allows users to share the location of a lost AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties, including airlines. The feature is now available in the iOS 18.2 beta and will soon be part of a free software update for iPhone X and later. With Share Item Location, users can create a secure link that others can use to view the location of a missing item on an interactive map via a web page.

The location data will update automatically and show timestamps for the most recent updates. Privacy is a priority, and the shared location will be disabled once the user is reunited with their item. The links will expire after seven days, and sharing can be stopped by the owner at any time.

Over the coming months, more than 15 global airlines will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service processes for locating mishandled or delayed bags. These airlines include Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling.

Share item location feature explained

Additional airlines will be added over time. David Kinzelman, United’s Chief Customer Officer, said, “We know many of our customers are already traveling with AirTag in their checked bags. This feature will soon make it easier for them to share location information with us safely and securely, helping our customer service agents work more efficiently and giving our customers added peace of mind.”

Erik Snell, Delta Air Lines’ Senior Vice President of Airport Customer Service, commented, “While more than 99 percent of checked items make it to their destination as planned, we know how stressful it can be for customers when they don’t.

Share Item Location will provide our team with extra visibility to reunite those items with their owners.”

SITA, a leader in air transport technology, will integrate Share Item Location into its WorldTracer system, used by over 500 airlines and ground handlers at more than 2,800 airports worldwide. Nicole Hogg, SITA’s Director of Baggage, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the benefits for passengers and airlines alike. Share Item Location is powered by the Find My network, a crowdsourced platform of over one billion Apple devices that use Bluetooth to detect missing items and report their approximate locations.

The process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, ensuring user privacy. With Share Item Location, Apple continues to enhance its suite of tools designed to help users keep track of their belongings, offering a secure and innovative solution in the fight against lost luggage.