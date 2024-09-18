Apple leak hints at new Mac mini

Apple enthusiasts have reason to be excited as a recent software leak has hinted at the release of a new Mac mini featuring five USB-C ports. This leak comes amid growing speculation about an upcoming product announcement in October, following Apple’s historical trend of unveiling new Macs and iPads after the annual iPhone release. According to renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, the event will primarily focus on introducing the first Macs powered by the M4 processors.

The expected announcements include new MacBook Pro models equipped with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, as well as an M4 version of the 24-inch iMac. The most intriguing addition is the redesigned Mac mini, which has not seen a design update since 2010 and skipped the M3 update altogether. The forthcoming Mac mini is rumored to be more compact, similar in size to an Apple TV, but will continue to use an internal power supply, eliminating the need for a power brick.

Significantly, this new Mac mini will feature multiple USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, with some situated at the front of the device—a design upgrade reminiscent of the Mac Studio.

Apple’s redesigned Mac mini highlights

The mention of a “five port” version implies that variations with different port configurations may be available, catering to different processing needs.

Other models, including the Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and MacBook Air, are also expected to receive M4-series updates throughout 2025, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro particularly overdue for a refresh as they still operate on M2-series chips. Additionally, Apple plans to introduce some new lower-end iPads during the October event. The $349 iPad 10 and the iPad mini, which have not had any substantial hardware updates in over a year, are expected to receive newer chips and possibly some design upgrades.

Gurman suggests that most of these Mac models are already shipping and Apple is waiting for all planned M4 Macs to be ready before launching the new lineup. The launch event is expected to emphasize the AI capabilities of the M4 chips. This anticipated product refresh highlights Apple’s continuous evolution of its hardware lineup, catering to both professional and consumer markets with new technologies and enhanced capabilities.

If all goes according to plan, we could see these new devices debut in just over a month.