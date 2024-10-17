Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta with AI features

Apple is set to release a major update, iOS 18.1, to millions of iPhone models in the coming days. The upgrade will bring several new features powered by artificial intelligence, enhancing user experience and functionality. One of the significant improvements is the introduction of Writing Tools, a system-wide enhancement that allows users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text.

This tool will integrate across various apps such as Mail, Notes, and Pages, and can also be used in third-party applications. Users can select different versions of their text for various purposes, such as making an email sound more professional or humorous. The functionality will provide grammar, sentence structure, and word choice suggestions, along with explanations for the proposed edits.

Additionally, a summarization feature will enable users to quickly recap lengthy text passages. The Photos app will now include a feature called Clean Up, designed to remove unwanted objects or people from photos effortlessly. Users can tap and circle the elements they wish to delete, and Apple’s AI will replace them with what it deems an appropriate background.

If users change their minds, they can revert to the original image.

Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 features

This clean-up functionality will be accessible alongside the usual Adjust, Filters, and Crop options on the Edit page of a photo.

The update will also enhance the Notes and Phone apps with the ability to record, transcribe, and summarize audio from phone calls. When a call is recorded, participants will be automatically notified, and afterward, Apple’s AI will generate a summary of the conversation. This feature is particularly useful for recalling key parts of important calls, such as appointment details from a doctor’s office.

Apple Intelligence, the driving force behind these new features, will require devices that support both iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Some of the models that can take advantage of these new features include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the exact release date of iOS 18.1 has not been confirmed, it is expected to be available sometime in October.

Alongside the three major updates, users can anticipate additional tweaks such as an enhanced Siri for more natural conversations, notification summaries, and suggested replies in Messages. A new Focus Mode, called Reduce Interruptions, will help users manage their notifications by only showing the most important ones. As Apple continues to enhance the iPhone user experience, users can look forward to further updates and more significant improvements with iOS 18.1.