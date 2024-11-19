Apple reportedly preparing new AirTag 2

Apple is reportedly preparing to release the second generation of its popular item tracker, AirTag, around the middle of 2025. The new model, codenamed B589, has progressed in manufacturing tests and is expected to introduce three key improvements while retaining a design similar to the original. One of the most significant changes in the upcoming AirTag 2 is the enhancement of privacy features.

This comes in response to user concerns about potential misuse, such as reports of AirTag stalking and a related class-action lawsuit. Apple aims to make the built-in speaker more difficult to remove, as this has been a way for some users to disable the device’s anti-stalking measures. In addition to the privacy improvements, AirTag 2 is set to feature better range, allowing the Precision Finding feature to work at greater distances.

AirTag gets privacy and range improvements

The new model will also include an upgraded second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year. While Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the new AirTag will include some kind of new functionality, specific details have not been shared.

Despite the internal upgrades, the exterior design of the AirTag 2 is expected to remain largely unchanged from the current model. The release of AirTag 2 marks the first major update to the product since its initial launch in April 2021. As Apple continues to address user concerns and improve the device’s performance, the new model is highly anticipated by those who rely on the item tracker for their daily needs.

With the AirTag 2 slated for release in mid-2025, Apple seems poised to maintain its position as a leader in the item tracking market. As the launch approaches, more details about the device’s specific features and improvements are likely to emerge.