Apple reportedly working on new AirTag

Apple is preparing to release the AirTag 2 around the middle of next year.

Apple gears up to launch a new AirTag four years after the first model: I’m told the new version will look similar to the current model, but offer better range, bolster the onboard wireless chip and improve privacy. https://t.co/5UvzquweaW — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 17, 2024

The design will stay similar but will feature three significant improvements: better range, an improved wireless chip, and enhanced privacy measures. Originally released in early 2021 after nearly two years of speculation, the AirTag has been a useful product.

Switched the News video back to Monday this week. Here is all the latest news from Apple and more. Actual Apple TV, AirTags 2 and Where Is iOS 18.2 Beta 4?https://t.co/plFp3KVfRN — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) November 18, 2024

However, there were concerns, particularly around privacy, as several users reported issues with tracking and even went as far as modifying the devices to disable the speaker. The upcoming model, codenamed B589, has reportedly progressed in manufacturing tests, indicating that it will soon be ready for market release. The enhanced range and wireless chip are expected upgrades, while the focus on privacy is a direct response to user feedback.

New AirTag 2 rumors, via @markgurman 👀 ⚪️ Similar circular design

🔭 Increased range

📍 Better U2 wireless chip

🤫 Privacy improvements

🗓️ Release in mid-2025 What else would you want to see from a second-generation Apple tracker? pic.twitter.com/pZgZN1T4Jk — AppleTrack (@appltrack) November 17, 2024

Enhancing AirTag privacy and functionality

This new iteration aims to address user concerns, providing a more secure and reliable experience. One significant change expected in the AirTag 2 is making the speaker more difficult to remove, thus making it harder for thieves to disable and render it untraceable.

Other improvements include bolstering the onboard wireless chip, which could signify a new chip entirely or enhancements to the current one, resulting in improved range and connectivity. While preserving the existing standard features, such as a user-replaceable battery with a year-long lifespan, a water-resistant design, and easy integration within Apple’s ecosystem, consumers are also hopeful that the new AirTag will maintain its current price of $29. As excitement builds for the AirTag 2, many are keen to see how these improvements will enhance the product’s usability.

The next-gen AirTag certainly promises an exciting suite of upgrades aimed at enhancing user security and device functionality.