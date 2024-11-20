  • News

Apple reportedly working on new AirTag

Apple is preparing to release the AirTag 2 around the middle of next year.

The design will stay similar but will feature three significant improvements: better range, an improved wireless chip, and enhanced privacy measures. Originally released in early 2021 after nearly two years of speculation, the AirTag has been a useful product.

However, there were concerns, particularly around privacy, as several users reported issues with tracking and even went as far as modifying the devices to disable the speaker. The upcoming model, codenamed B589, has reportedly progressed in manufacturing tests, indicating that it will soon be ready for market release. The enhanced range and wireless chip are expected upgrades, while the focus on privacy is a direct response to user feedback.

Enhancing AirTag privacy and functionality

This new iteration aims to address user concerns, providing a more secure and reliable experience. One significant change expected in the AirTag 2 is making the speaker more difficult to remove, thus making it harder for thieves to disable and render it untraceable.

Other improvements include bolstering the onboard wireless chip, which could signify a new chip entirely or enhancements to the current one, resulting in improved range and connectivity. While preserving the existing standard features, such as a user-replaceable battery with a year-long lifespan, a water-resistant design, and easy integration within Apple’s ecosystem, consumers are also hopeful that the new AirTag will maintain its current price of $29. As excitement builds for the AirTag 2, many are keen to see how these improvements will enhance the product’s usability.

The next-gen AirTag certainly promises an exciting suite of upgrades aimed at enhancing user security and device functionality.

NewsReports Staff

