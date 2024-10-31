Apple reveals compact M4 Mac Mini

Apple has introduced a redesigned Mac Mini featuring the powerful M4 chip. The new model boasts a significantly smaller form factor, measuring just 5 inches in width, length, and height. Despite its compact size, the M4 Mac Mini packs a punch with improved performance and expanded connectivity options.

We’re proud to announce the all-new Mac mini—our first carbon neutral Mac! It’s completely redesigned around Apple silicon, built for Apple Intelligence, and delivers phenomenal performance in a super compact design. pic.twitter.com/Pn3p7HByFx — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 29, 2024

One notable change is the relocation of the power button, which now sits on the bottom of the device.

Meet the new iMac! With the power of M4 and Apple Intelligence, plus its stunning design and fresh colors, the world’s best all-in-one just got even better. https://t.co/YVXXHUn5nq — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 28, 2024

This means users will need to flip the Mac Mini over or reach underneath to turn it on or off. The M4 Mac Mini also offers enhanced external display support.

The tiny new Mac Mini – M4 and M4 Pro chips

– 5 x 5 inch cube footprint

– Headphone jack on the front

– Starting at $599 with 16GB Memoryhttps://t.co/grHO9FD3Ut pic.twitter.com/5gjdMofdOI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 29, 2024

Redesigned small M4 Mac Mini

The M4 Pro version can support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz, while the standard M4 model can handle two 6K displays at 60Hz and one 5K display at 60Hz or 4K at 60Hz over HDMI. Despite its smaller size, the M4 Mac Mini still features an internal power supply, requiring only a single braided power cable to connect to an outlet.

The device also includes a range of ports, with two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack on the front, and ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports on the back. The M4 Mac Mini starts at $599 for the base model with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, which is now the standard configuration. The M4 Pro model, priced at $1,399, offers up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, along with faster Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Apple’s latest product updates also include the M4 iMac, which debuted earlier this week. The company is expected to announce new MacBook Pros with M4 Pro and possibly M4 Max chips in the coming days, leading up to their quarterly earnings report on Thursday.