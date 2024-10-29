Apple scales back Vision Pro production

Apple has dramatically scaled back production of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, according to sources from The Information. The news comes just days after CEO Tim Cook admitted that the $3,500 headset is primarily aimed at early adopters and is “not a mass-market product.”

The production slowdown is reportedly a response to disappointing sales figures, which have left Apple with a surplus of inventory. Analysts over the summer predicted that Apple would not reach its target of 500,000 sales for the year 2024.

Speculations have also arisen that the company may be planning to launch a less expensive model in 2025, potentially priced around $2,000. This model would feature a slower processor and less premium build materials compared to the Vision Pro. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen, Tim Cook discussed the Vision Pro headset and Apple’s approach to innovation.

Cook acknowledged that the high price of the Vision Pro limits its appeal to a mass market. “At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product,” Cook admitted. “Right now, it’s an early-adopter product.

Apple’s Vision Pro strategy shift

People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.”

Research firm IDC estimated that Vision Pro sales have been modest, aligning with Cook’s comments.

Cohen highlighted Apple’s innovation strategy, describing it in four words: “Not first, but best.” Cook reinforced this by saying, “We’re perfectly fine with not being first. As it turns out, it takes a while to get it really great. It takes a lot of iteration.

It takes worrying about every detail.”

Cook also mentioned the role of Apple Intelligence in enhancing the user experience. “I think we’ll look back and it will be one of these air pockets that happened to get you on a different technology curve,” he said. These developments indicate that while Apple continues to innovate in the realm of mixed reality, consumer adoption has been slower than anticipated.

This has prompted the tech giant to adjust its strategy and product offerings accordingly.