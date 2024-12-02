Apple set to release iOS 18.2 in December

Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in mid-December, bringing major enhancements to the Apple Intelligence suite. The update will expand writing assistance capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, thanks to a partnership with OpenAI. The standout feature is the new “Compose” tool, which integrates ChatGPT to draft original text based on user instructions.

Users can access this function within the copy/paste menu by tapping anywhere in a text field. To use it, simply tap the button, describe what you need, and ChatGPT will craft the initial draft. Users can then refine the text or request a complete rewrite, with ChatGPT providing suggestions for further improvements.

iOS 18.2 also introduces the “Describe your change” option, allowing users to give specific instructions for how they want their text to be rewritten.

Enhancing iOS 18.2’s writing tools

This feature enables Apple Intelligence to generate customized revisions, in contrast to the general rewrite options available in iOS 18.1.

These enhancements make AI-assisted writing more accessible and flexible.

The Compose tool helps users overcome the intimidation of a blank screen, while the “Describe your change” feature addresses the need for precise text revisions. As with any major software update, user feedback will be crucial in shaping further developments. Apple enthusiasts are encouraged to share their experiences with the new writing tools and stay tuned for more updates and improvements.

In addition to iOS 18.2, Apple is expected to release updates for iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. The company is also set to debut the first vehicles with next-gen CarPlay before the end of 2024, fulfilling years of anticipation. While no new hardware is expected in December, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade will continue to release new content throughout the month.

These updates and releases promise an exciting end to the year for Apple users.