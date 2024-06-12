Apple to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with Siri

Apple has announced plans to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI-powered conversational agent, into its well-known assistant Siri. The development comes as part of the company’s effort to offer a more interactive, natural communication method within its operating systems.

The partnership between Apple and OpenAI aims to democratize state-of-the-art AI technology. OpenAI praised Apple’s responsible AI use policy, and the two companies plan to develop AI products that benefit all users, mainstreaming cutting-edge technology while ensuring ethical AI practices.

The collaboration will allow Siri to understand and answer complex requests, with users having the option to include images or request information related to documents or PDF files.

Integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Siri

This is expected to enhance the user experience, as users will be better able to communicate their search needs in a dynamic and adaptable way.

Furthermore, Apple plans to extend the use of ChatGPT into tools such as Writing Tools, to aid users in content creation, providing a platform for content evaluation and revisions.

The company has announced that ChatGPT will be officially launched with the debut of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. No separate account will be required to access these features, and premium subscribers will have access to paid features within Siri and other Apple apps integrated with ChatGPT.

Strict privacy measures will be in place for these integrations, as neither inquiries will be stored by OpenAI, nor will users’ IP addresses be disclosed, ensuring user anonymity.

The partnership was announced at Apple’s annual WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC), where potential partnerships with other major corporations such as Google were also discussed. The ChatGPT technology has been recognized for its role in increasing productivity through facilitating tasks such as essay writing and programming via short text prompts.

Other major announcements at the WWDC 2024 keynote included the announcement of Raspberry Pi’s Initial Public Offering on the London Stock Exchange and comments by Apple CEO Tim Cook on the company’s commitment to user privacy and sustainable technological advancement.