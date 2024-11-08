apple tv 4K update to add new aspect ratios

Apple is set to release a major free update for the Apple TV 4K in December. The update will bring support for new aspect ratios, including 21:9, which is particularly beneficial for users who connect their Apple TV to projectors or widescreen monitors. Most traditional TVs have a 16:9 aspect ratio, but the new feature will provide an improved viewing experience for those using ultrawide monitors and projectors.

The update will also include an automatic setting that will help users who may not be well-versed in aspect ratios have a seamless viewing experience. The complete list of added aspect ratios coming to the Apple TV 4K includes:

– 16:9

– 16:10

– 21:9

– 32:9

– 2.35:1

– 2.39:1

– 2.40:1

Apple has included several aspect ratios that are rarely used by everyday consumers, like the 2.39:1 aspect ratio commonly found in movie theater projectors.

Apple TV aspect ratio support

The tvOS 18.2 update will also introduce other features, such as Enhanced Dialog, which automatically turns on subtitles when the mute button is pressed, and a redesigned app for improved navigation and user experience. The InSight feature, similar to Prime Video’s X-Ray, will provide information on who’s on screen and the music playing in the background. Apple is also preparing to add new screen savers to tvOS 18.2, including options featuring Snoopy, TV and Movies, Music, and Soundscapes.

These new screen savers are expected to refresh the visual experience, but their release date has not yet been confirmed. The new features are currently in the beta phase and are undergoing final testing. Users can enroll their Apple TV in the beta program from the Software Updates section of the Settings menu, but those who prefer a stable experience may want to wait for the final release in December 2024.