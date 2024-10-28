Apple unveils hearing health features for AirPods

Apple recently announced significant updates for the AirPods Pro 2. The updates include clinical-grade hearing aid functionality, a hearing test, and enhanced hearing protection. These features will be available next week with the release of iOS 18.1.

This development positions the AirPods Pro 2 as over-the-counter hearing aids.

It is a major step in reducing the stigma often associated with conventional hearing aids. As people adapt to seeing earbuds used in everyday interactions, our perceptions of earbud use in social settings might need to evolve too. I had the opportunity to test these new hearing health features over the past few days.

I found the experience quite meaningful. Like many, I haven’t had my hearing checked in years. Apple’s data suggests that 80 percent of U.S. adults haven’t had their hearing tested in over five years.

This makes the new iPhone-integrated test a powerful tool for improving awareness and accessibility. Until now, Apple hasn’t explicitly promoted the use of AirPods Pro for hearing protection at concerts. This is changing with iOS 18.1 and the forthcoming AirPods firmware update.

It will offer hearing protection through all listening modes—noise cancellation, transparency, and adaptive audio. This protection is on by default. It is supported by a new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that maintains natural sound quality at live events.

Taking Apple’s hearing test requires a quiet environment.

Apple brings hearing health updates

The test, optimized for Apple’s stock silicone ear tips, plays various frequencies unpredictably.

This ensures accurate results. Users simply tap the screen when they hear the tone sequences. The test results are categorized as follows:

– Little to no loss: up to 25dBHL

– Mild loss: 26–40dBHL

– Moderate loss: 41–60dBHL

– Severe loss: 61–80dBHL

– Profound loss: above 80dBHL

Results are stored in the Health app and can be exported as PDFs.

This data is crucial for configuring the hearing aid feature on the AirPods. My personal results indicated little to no hearing loss. Though my left ear showed slightly more degradation than my right.

For adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 can now function as clinical-grade hearing aids. Settings include a “Media Assist” that uses hearing test results to optimize audio for various media. Users can adjust amplification, tone, and balance from the iOS settings menu or Control Center.

This makes customizations straightforward. It’s remarkable that Apple’s $250 earbuds can now serve as hearing aids. They offer a more affordable option compared to traditional hearing aids from other brands.

However, the AirPods Pro 2 are not suited for those with severe hearing loss. They also come with a limitation in battery life, providing around six hours of use in hearing aid mode. Apple’s new features for the AirPods Pro 2 could significantly impact hearing health accessibility and awareness.

By integrating these advanced functionalities into a popular consumer device, Apple is making hearing health resources more readily available and socially accepted.