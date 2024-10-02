Apple Vision Pro to Feature M5 Chip

Apple is developing a new version of its Vision Pro headset that will feature the M5 chip. The device is set to enter mass production in the second half of 2025. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upgrade from the M2 chip to the M5 chip represents a significant enhancement in processing power.

This is expected to bring improved performance and new capabilities to the device. Kuo suggests that the new Vision Pro, with the M5 chip, will deliver the “best Apple Intelligence user experience.” However, the specific advancements this entails have not been disclosed. Despite the upgraded internals, Kuo reports that other hardware specifications and the overall design of the Vision Pro will remain largely unchanged.

This approach could help Apple manage production costs. The price of the forthcoming M5 Vision Pro is projected to be similar to that of the first-generation model, starting at $3,499.

Apple Vision Pro enhancements

Additionally, there are indications that Apple is working on an entry-level “Apple Vision” headset, which will likely be more affordable. Kuo emphasized that if this new version creates compelling use cases, it could push Apple’s spatial computing platform closer to mainstream adoption. He also speculates on the potential integration of advanced AI models, such as text-to-video capabilities similar to those found in OpenAI’s technology.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to introduce Apple Intelligence features to the Vision Pro headset in the future. While the device is capable of running on-device AI functions such as writing tools, notification summaries, and an upgraded Siri, these features are not expected to arrive in 2024. Instead, Apple may be reserving Apple Intelligence integration for visionOS 3, potentially launching in 2025.

Further details are awaited as Apple continues to develop and potentially expand its Vision Pro product lineup. The anticipation for improved processing capabilities and enhanced user experiences sets high expectations for the second-generation Vision Pro.