Apple Watch sees significant Black Friday discounts

Apple has slashed prices on several of its popular smartwatches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Apple Watch SE, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models are all seeing significant discounts from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is available for just $149, a $100 discount from its usual price.

This entry-level model offers essential features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and basic workout metrics. It also includes safety features like fall detection and crash detection. The Apple Watch Series 10, released just two months ago, is also on sale.

The 42mm model is available for $329, an 18% discount, while the 46mm model is $359, a $70 discount. The Series 10 features the latest watchOS 11 software, including new sleep apnea detection capabilities and fitness metrics.

apple watch holiday price reductions

For those looking for a more premium experience, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for $719, an $80 discount from its usual price of $799. This model is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and offers features like an emergency siren, scuba diving support, and dual-band GPS. It also boasts an impressive 36-hour battery life.

In the UK, John Lewis is offering £20 off the Apple Watch Series 10 and SE models, with additional discounts available for purchasing extra straps. Argos also has the SE model for less than £200, with the option for immediate local store pick-up. As Cyber Monday continues, more deals may become available.

The original Apple Watch Ultra, released last year, is also on sale for $379, a competitive alternative to the pricier Ultra 2. These discounts make it an excellent time for those in the market for a new smartwatch to take advantage of the savings. However, prices and availability are subject to change, so it’s always best to check with the retailer for the most current information.