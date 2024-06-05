Aptoide plans first dedicated iOS gaming store in Europe

Google Play rival, Aptoide, plans to launch the first dedicated gaming store for iOS in Europe as a response to recent regulatory changes. According to the company, early access will be offered via invitation only.

The gaming store already has a waiting list composed of 20,000 registrants. Aptoide intends to issue between 500 and 1,000 access codes daily, enabling them to gather feedback and quickly address any emerging problems.

Upon its launch, the Aptoide iOS store will feature seven popular games including Solitaire, Charades, and Mahjong. The company has ambitious expansion plans in line, with over 100 iOS developers on board and 30 additional games in the pipeline for integration.

The new iOS store, unlike its predecessors, will solely focus on gaming content. Although Aptoide’s CEO hinted at a possible introduction of varied content types and services in the future, new games will be added every week following the launch.

Aptoide’s dedicated iOS gaming store launch

A potential game-changer is Aptoide’s strategy to offer in-app purchase options through an IAP software development kit. This strategic move could offset Apple’s annual installation fee, thereby causing significant shifts in the European app market dynamics.

The CEO of Aptoide also expressed optimism that eliminating the Cost Transfer Fee (CTF) would attract more developers. Other iOS app stores in the EU have managed CTF through subscription costs or a yearly subscription fee for app marketplace installation, making the platform financially viable for emerging developers. This in turn, would increase the store’s app variety and encourage healthy competition.

While the Aptoide iOS store currently features a limited number of games, it assures gamers that an exciting mix of selections across various genres is on the way. As part of its commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences, Aptoide also plans to introduce offline gaming and optimized game downloads. All of which, gamers across Europe eagerly await.