Are Your Gums Healthy? 3 Things To Look For

All of us go to great lengths to maintain our oral health and hygiene, don’t we? But sometimes, it’s not enough. Indeed, quite often, people don’t even realize what they are doing wrong or that their gums aren’t as healthy as they think. So how would you know if you have healthy gums? Luckily, there are quite a few signs you can watch out for to determine if you have a problem.

Signs of Healthy Gums: What You Should Be Looking For

Most people don’t even realize that the health of their gums is compromised until it’s too late. Yes, it’s common for people to go to the dentist for a sudden problem only to be told that the foundation of it was laid long back. So when can you really say with confidence that you have healthy gums? Here are some things you should be paying attention to.

Swollen or Red Gums

This is among the first signs that you don’t have as healthy gums as you like to think. Healthy gums are not only pink but also firm to the touch. When the health of gums is affected, one of the first signs is that they become red and swollen. They can, at times, be painful too.

Why does this happen? Well, sometimes, there’s a buildup of plaque at the base of your tooth. The bacteria accumulate along your gum line resulting in infection.

Furthermore, if you really are serious about maintaining the health of your gums, make sure to keep a lookout for bleeding. If you notice blood when you brush or floss, consider it a red herring. This is a sign that you have underlying gum disease that should be treated at the earliest.

Bad Breath and Metallic Taste

When considering the health of your gums, it’s not only your gums that tell you everything you need to know. There’s always a chance that the blood in your gums does not make it to the sink. The result? You experience a metallic taste in your mouth that you are unable to get rid of. No matter how hard you try, the taste comes back within a short span.

Similarly, the bad breath you had been trying to get rid of by popping mints might also be a sign of unhealthy gums. Usually, blame poor oral hygiene for this. If food particles remain trapped on your teeth or between them, they lead to bacteria buildup in the mouth. The bacteria produce foul-smelling gases along with toxins that give you persistent bad breath.

You should also be cautious if you have excess saliva in your mouth. This can also indicate unhealthy gums, which occur due to the buildup of bacteria.

A Loose Tooth

Another thing you should be looking for if you want to have healthy gums is loose teeth. Note that gum disease can sometimes get pretty serious. It can not only cause gum bleeding and pain but also affect the bones in your jaw and mouth. Your teeth can loosen to the extent that they can even fall out.

What Do Healthy Gums Look Like and How to Get Healthy Gums?

By now, you know the signs you should be looking for to determine if you indeed have healthy gums. The question is, once you figure out the problem, what should be your next course of action?

If you want to maintain your gum health, there’s a lot that you need to do. Here are some tips that can be highly beneficial for the purpose.

For one thing, make it a habit to brush your teeth at least twice a day, and that too for at least two minutes.

Don’t forget to floss family, as it helps remove plaque from the gum line. Furthermore, make sure that you use proper flooring techniques. Avoid snapping floss against the gums, as it can do more harm than good.

Incorporate plenty of vitamin C-rich food into your diet and avoid dry mouth by staying hydrated.

Take care of any underlying issues that can exacerbate gum-related problems like diabetes.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and get rid of habits like smoking.

Be careful about the type of toothbrush you use. It should not be worn out because your delicate gum tissue can incur ha due to the damaged bristles. It’s best to use a toothbrush with soft bristles to maintain your gum health.

Make sure that your toothpaste has the ADA seal or acceptance.

While brushing, hold your toothbrush at 45 degrees, as this will ensure that you also brush at the gum line.

What to Do If You Have Unhealthy Gums?

If all the signs indicate that your gums aren’t healthy, you need to take some immediate measures. How you should proceed depends on the severity of the gum disease.

If you have advanced gum disease, you might require extensive treatment measures like root planing and scaling. During scaling, your oral cavity is given deep cleaning such that plaque and tartar are removed from everywhere, including below your gums. Root planing smoothens your gums, thereby promoting healing.

If you are lucky and manage to catch on to your gum disease early on, you might not have to resort to such measures. A few changes in your routine and habits will suffice.

If you feel there’s a problem with your gum health, do not delay and get your gums checked by a reliable doctor right away. This will ensure that timely measures can be taken. Remember, healthy gums also play a role in maintaining your overall health.

Gum diseases can be attributed to a variety of factors, such as plaque buildup, smoking, and tobacco chewing, hormonal imbalance in females, prescription medications, and nutritional deficiencies.

The noteworthy point is that all these causes of unhealthy gums are preventable. All you have to do is ensure that your gums get the care they deserve, and you wouldn’t have to worry about the health of your gums being compromised. Take care of your gums and flash your smile without any inhibitions.