Arguments conclude in Rupert Murdoch trust trial

Rupert Murdoch, the 93-year-old media mogul, and his family recently gathered in Reno, Nevada for a high-stakes hearing that will determine the future of his global media empire. The contentious matter of succession within the conglomerate was at the center of the proceedings. For six days, a convoy of black SUVs carried Murdoch and his family to the Washoe County Courthouse, where the succession battle was heard in private.

The court has given no indication on when a decision will come, and when it does arrive, it will be unavailable to the public. The senior Murdoch reportedly wants to give greater control of the empire to his eldest son Lachlan, who is said to be more politically aligned with him. However, an irrevocable trust set up during Murdoch’s second divorce stands in the way.

The trust will give Murdoch’s four eldest children equal shares in the company when he dies. Under the current trust agreement, Murdoch’s votes would be shared equally among the four eldest children after his death. He is now attempting to change the terms of this $19.9 billion trust to ensure Lachlan’s control, fearing that his other elder children—James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—would steer Fox News away from its conservative slant, impacting its profitability.

Succession battle within Murdoch empire

Nevada provides one of the most confidential legal settings for matters including family trust disputes, as it allows cases to unfold behind closed doors with its “close on demand” statute. Arash Sadat, a probate lawyer with experience in family trust matters, said such cases were often deeply personal and emotional.

The Murdochs have had their security team scope out which entrance of the courthouse has the fewest reporters waiting outside, in an effort to protect their privacy. At a tea shop around the corner from the courthouse, locals expressed surprise and concern about the secrecy surrounding the case. The outcome of the case is unlikely to be disclosed.

The probate commissioner overseeing the case will submit his recommendation to a local judge, who could take weeks or months to make a decision. The decision will be sealed and unavailable to the public. The judgment is anticipated to not only create some awkward family dynamics but also shape news consumed by millions of people around the world.

The hearing attracted widespread attention due to the immense impact the outcome will have on the media landscape.