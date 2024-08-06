Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid protests

Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has stepped down from her role in the wake of mass protests that led to over 100 casualties in a span of two days. The Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced her resignation and is expected to oversee governmental transition.

The public protests were incited by increased dissatisfaction with perceived corruption and mismanagement within the government. In her farewell address, Hasina acknowledged these issues and voiced hopes for a peaceful future.

General Waqar-uz-Zaman assured the nation of a swift return to civilian rule through prompt, fair and transparent elections. He stressed on his temporary role in this transition aimed at re-establishing order and stability.

The situation in Bangladesh is being monitored carefully on an international scale, urging all involved to uphold peace and respect the democractic process. Notably, the United States and India have extended their support for this transition.

There are rumors of Hasina exiting Bangladesh for India, while General Zaman engages with political figures to establish the military’s role in maintaining peace.

Bangladesh transition: From unrest to hope

Despite general support for his strategy, Hasina’s Awami League remains unconvinced.

Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh’s founder, was in power since 2009 through her fifth win in the 12th general elections. She oversaw economic development and infrastructural initiatives, despite accusations of corruption and authoritarianism, primarily from the boycotting opposition party – the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and its former leader Khaleda Zia.

The quota system that allotted 30% of jobs to families of 1971 liberation war veterans sparked the protests, fanning societal discord. The Army Chief condemned random firing by law authorities and pushed for justice.

Hasina’s resignation set off celebrations that resulted in the destruction of several key properties including the Prime Minister’s official residence and the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina’s father.

Internet services, initially shut down, were reinstated on a violent Monday afternoon that saw six deaths. Thousands congregated for the ‘Long March to Dhaka’ protest, leading to clashes between protesters and Awami League supporters. Since the crisis began, over 200 lives were lost and more than 11,000 protestors were detained.