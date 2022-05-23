5 Ways to Make a Bicycle Commute Work for You

Before you start your first bicycle commute to work, there are a few things you should know to ensure that you ride safely and effectively.

Are you finally joining the effort to get out of your car and ride your bike to work every morning? Before you start pedaling to work on your first bicycle commute, there are a few things you should know to ensure that you ride effectively, safely, and in an environmentally beneficial manner.

Join the Bicycle Commute Crowd

According to data from the most recent U.S. Census Bureau report, the number of professionals who ride their bikes to work has been dramatically rising over the last decade. According to researchers, the number could be close to one million now.

Among the other noteworthy details are:

People who ride to work take an average of 19.3 minutes to get to work.

Men are significantly more likely than women to commute by bicycle. It is nearly double.

The West has the largest percentage of bike commuters at 1.1%, while the South has the lowest at 0.4%.

Biking to work is a terrific idea whether you’re a woman or a man. In addition, it doesn’t matter if you reside in the West, South, or somewhere in between. However, if you want to execute it correctly, keep the following five suggestions in mind:

1. Wear Appropriate Clothing on Your Bicycle Commute

When you ride your bike to work, one of the most difficult aspects is deciding what to wear. Much of what you do will depend on the environment you live in and the time of year. In addition, you will want to consider the dress code at your workplace.

However, you’ll probably want to wear one outfit on your way to work and then change into something else when you get there. Otherwise, you run the danger of having to work in dirty or sweaty gear from your bike ride.

2. Allow plenty of time for yourself.

It’s true that you’ll eventually figure out how long it takes to get to work on your bike. However, even then, it’s a good idea to give yourself some additional time. On any given morning, you never know what might happen.

You should factor in extra time for traffic, flat tires, weather, and other unforeseen delays when calculating your overall bicycle commute time. This should allow you to ride by bicycle without feeling like you have to maintain a certain speed.

3. Be Aware of Your Environment

Unfortunately, bicycle accidents are pretty prevalent. Any time you share a road with vehicles that are larger, faster, and much heavier than you, you’re taking a chance. However, being hyperaware of your surroundings can reduce your chances of an accident. The following are the most common causes of bicycle accidents:

Drivers who are not paying attention in their vehicles.

Drivers ignoring and not respecting bicycle space.

Potholes, road debris, and loose gravel are all examples of dangerous road conditions.

Other odd weather circumstances affect the surfaces of roads.

You can significantly minimize your chances of being hurt by being more aware of your surroundings. Therefore, take your time to become comfortable with the route. In addition, remain vigilant at all times.

4. Keep yourself hydrated on Your Bicycle Commute.

Morning coffee is nice. However, for cyclists, water is more important. Therefore, make sure you drink some water before you leave the house. In addition, when you arrive at work drink some more. You’ll probably discover that your bicycle commute reduces your need for coffee anyhow.

5. Keep a few essentials in the office.

Keep a backup bag at the office to help you get ready for work once you’re there. Put socks, spare shoes, underwear, wet wipes, dry shampoo, deodorant, and lotion in your bag. Further, put in anything else you’ll need to transition from bicycle to employee should all be in the bag.

Biking for a Cause

Bicycling to work isn’t as simple or as handy as cruising to work after pulling out of the driveway in your air-conditioned car. It requires physical health, planning, and a willingness to forego some luxury in the name of the environment.

Therefore, to make this kind of long-term commitment — rather than a passing fad — you must first identify your goal. Then, make sure you stick to it. Some ride their bikes because they want to get more exercise. They feel that a bicycle commute to work is a great way to get the heart pumping and burn calories.

Others ride because they want to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. It is important to them to promote a healthier environment for future generations. Different people will have different motivations. Therefore, make sure you find something that will propel you forward.

Otherwise, as soon as the going becomes rough, you’re likely to head straight back to the luxury of your automobile. However, you’ve made the right choice. Now is the time to commit to it. After that, you can begin to take advantage of the benefits that come a bicycle commute to work!