Biden administration drops COP29 climate coalition plan

The U.S. had planned to announce a coalition of nations committed to ambitious new climate goals at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. However, the announcement never happened, likely due to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory and his promises to cut climate spending and boost fossil fuel production. It’s unclear how far the Biden administration’s plan had progressed before its quiet demise.

A draft press release indicated an announcement was considered for the opening day of the summit. The U.S. and several proposed partners were preparing to announce their intent to submit ambitious targets for cutting carbon pollution by 2035. Under the Paris Agreement, every country has until February to submit plans for cutting emissions over the next decade.

Current targets would push the world far beyond a safe level of warming. The U.S.-led call would have been non-binding but could have signaled to businesses to invest in clean energy and set a standard for other countries. The U.S. notified at least one potential partner country only this past weekend that the initiative was no longer being pursued.

The decision to drop the statement may reflect ambivalence from those approached to join the deal, such as the European Union, which is currently focused on submitting its own new goals.

U.S. climate coalition plan falters

Despite the uncertainty surrounding U.S. climate commitments under a future Trump administration, U.S. officials worked with European allies to ensure the talks in Baku focus on plans to rapidly cut emissions and transition away from fossil fuels.

Some conservatives have suggested that Trump might withdraw from the 1992 U.N. treaty that undergirds the annual climate negotiations. President Biden is facing pressure from climate groups to announce the 2035 U.S. climate target regardless of Trump’s plans. As the COP29 climate summit continues, diplomats are trying to remain optimistic and find common ground to forge ahead with climate action plans.

However, there is growing concern among world leaders, particularly from small island states, about the U.S. potentially withdrawing from its commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Ambassador Dr. Pa’oleilei Luteru, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, emphasized the existential threat faced by these nations due to climate change and called on the U.S. and other developed countries to lead global climate action.

He also urged rich nations to make ambitious financial commitments and assist vulnerable countries with green technologies. Despite the challenges posed by the U.S. election results, U.S. officials reassured counterparts that Trump would not be able to halt U.S. climate action entirely. The talks in Baku continue to focus on the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address the widespread impacts of climate change predicted for the near future.