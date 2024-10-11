Biden and Netanyahu discuss Iran attack

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Israel’s planned response to Iran’s recent missile strike in a tense 30-minute phone call. It was their first direct conversation since August. The White House described the call as “direct” and “productive.” Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days.

Vice President Kamala Harris also took part in the conversation. After the call, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued a stern warning. He emphasized that Israel’s planned retaliation against Iran would be “deadly, precise, and above all surprising.”

Tensions have escalated since Iran’s missile attack on Israeli territory.

The attack came in response to Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. There are two primary forces at work. President Biden is reluctant to see the US entangled in a conflict with Iran.

On the other hand, certain Israeli factions have a strong sentiment to deliver a significant blow to what they see as their mortal enemy. Israel’s recent operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon have energized its citizens. This contrasts sharply with the ongoing and costly conflict in Gaza.

Despite heavy casualties, Israel has not achieved its primary goals of destroying Hamas and recovering hostages in Gaza.

Biden and Netanyahu’s tense conversation

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is one of the most vocal advocates for a decisive strike on Iran.

He argues that the weakening of Hezbollah and Hamas offers Israel a unique opportunity to target Iran’s nuclear facilities. “Essentially, Iran was defending itself with Hezbollah and Hamas,” Bennett stated. “But now both of those arms are pretty much neutralized.”

However, President Biden has made it clear that the US opposes an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

The administration believes such a strike could provoke Iran into accelerating its nuclear weapons program. This move could destabilize the entire Middle East. Biden has urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in any further actions.

He has emphasized that while Israel has the right to defend itself, it should not do so by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities or oil industry. The escalating situation has seen increasing direct confrontations between Israel and Iran, with both nations carrying out attacks. The future trajectory of this conflict largely depends on the nature and extent of Israel’s retaliation against Iran.

The Biden administration continues to seek a diplomatic solution, though efforts to broker a ceasefire have so far been unsuccessful. As both nations prepare for potential next steps, the international community watches closely. They are aware that any misstep could lead to a major regional conflict.