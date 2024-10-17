The Biden administration has invoked the Defense Production Act to expedite the recovery of a key intravenous fluids factory in North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene, resulting in a nationwide shortage and the postponement of elective surgeries. The factory, operated by medical supplier Baxter, had provided roughly 60% of the nation’s IV supplies until it was severely damaged by last month’s hurricane. To combat the shortage, the administration is prioritizing the plant’s reconstruction and pushing Baxter to the forefront for critical contractor services.

“Ensuring people have the medical supplies they need is a top priority of the Administration,” an official from the Department of Health and Human Services stated. Efforts include invoking the Defense Production Act to help resume production swiftly. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Baxter to import IV fluids from its other manufacturing sites worldwide and support airlifts to address the shortfall.

Despite these measures, hospitals continue to face significant constraints. Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp, chief medical officer of Pennsylvania’s Main Line Health, reported severe restrictions on IV fluid supplies.

“One-liter bags of 0.9% saline — our most commonly used fluids — are on backorder, with no shipments expected for at least 3½ weeks,” Stallkamp noted, adding that the hospital has shifted to conservation strategies.

Biden aids Baxter’s factory recovery

Similarly, elective procedures at Mass General Brigham are still being delayed, with hopes pinned on an imminent shipment to address urgent needs. Dr.

Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer, emphasized that conservation efforts across their system are crucial for preserving their IV fluid supply. The University of Virginia’s hospitals have been able to resume most scheduled elective procedures, though they continue to conserve high-volume irrigation fluids. “Any postponed surgeries will be rescheduled as soon as possible once the critical IV supplies become more available,” stated Eric Swensen, a UVA Health spokesperson.

Health officials have advised all hospitals to prepare for IV fluid conservation. Major health systems like the Veterans Health Administration, Cleveland Clinic, and Mount Sinai have managed to avoid cancellations so far. M Health Fairview in Minnesota, which had rescheduled patients due to shortages, reported it has resumed normal scheduling.

Children’s Minnesota hospital remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation as it awaits a full allocation from Baxter. “While we have not yet delayed any procedures, this is a serious, fast-moving situation that requires real-time decision-making,” the hospital said in a statement. As the crisis develops, the administration continues its efforts to stabilize the supply of IV fluids to ensure that medical procedures can proceed with minimal disruptions.