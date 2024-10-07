Biden to unveil new student debt relief

President Joe Biden plans to announce new student loan debt relief and federal actions to replace the nation’s lead pipes before departing for a trip to Germany and Angola. According to a senior White House official, Biden will expand student debt relief for public workers. The administration aims to highlight recent positive economic data, including a strong jobs report, the resolution of a port workers’ strike, and recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

Biden communications director Ben LaBolt said in a statement, “President Biden is seizing every opportunity to act on his agenda so we can keep fueling immediate economic growth and job creation now while also ensuring these historic investments he and Vice President Harris secured keep paying off for decades to come.”

The student loan announcement comes just days after a federal judge in Missouri temporarily blocked efforts to finalize a program that would have canceled up to $20,000 in accrued interest on student loans and forgiven balances for longtime borrowers. Despite challenges in federal courts, the administration has canceled almost $170 billion in student debt so far.

Biden to expand student debt relief

The lead pipe plan, expected to include both actions and funding, will add to the $9 billion already announced by the administration. In Germany, Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders at Ramstein Air Force Base. Zelenskiy plans to present his victory plan at the summit, including steps for a just end to the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskiy and Biden met last month to discuss the proposal at the White House. In Angola, Biden is scheduled to meet with President João Lourenço to demonstrate the strength of the relationship between their two countries.