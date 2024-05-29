Biden’s presidency: Aiming to heal America

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, succeeded Donald Trump at 78 years old with the aim to heal America using his progressive policies originating from his tenure in Senate since 1973. Notably, his administration’s commitments include managing the aftermath of the pandemic, combating climate change, reforming healthcare, and promoting racial justice.

Despite the criticisms of inflation and budget shortfalls, Biden’s administration remains undeterred, focusing on policies like gun control laws, voting rights and LGBTQ+ rights. Also, Biden demonstrates an international approach, emphasizing the reinforcement of alliances, addressing global issues such as the migration crisis, and improving general international relations.

However, amidst these aspirations, opinions regarding Biden’s presidency remain divided as demonstrated by his fluctuating approval ratings. His ambitious goals mirror some significant earlier American presidents’ initiatives – Franklin D.

Biden’s policies: Healing America’s wounds

Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society – indicating a potential shift towards progressive legislative policies.

Looking forward, Biden proposes a Green Industrial Revolution – an homage to Roosevelt’s New Deal – focusing heavily on investing in renewable, clean technologies. Whereas, like Johnson’s policies, Biden underlines the need for deep systemic changes – education, racial justice, accessible healthcare, and wealth redistribution – showcasing an aspiration for social reform and welfare.

Internationally, countries like France observe Biden’s policies closely, especially regarding local industry bolstering, trade restrictions on China, and an increasing deficit. These actions have stimulated extensive worldwide discourse and debate, as they hold potential implications on a global level.

Bidenomics, a term summarizing Biden’s key resolutions, signifies his commitment to addressing wealth and racial disparities, reaching out to the white working-class, tackling climate change, and restoring America’s global reputation. Although opinions on Bidenomics are divided, it inspires significant discussions around fiscal policy, influencing both domestic and international markets.

In conclusion, despite the divided opinions, it’s clear that Biden’s administration, whether taken as a success or failure, will leave lasting changes in American politics and economic paradigm.