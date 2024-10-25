black ops 6 release date revealed

Vote for the Replacer and make October 25 #NationalKickAssInCallofDutyDay Pre-load NOW when you pre-order #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/TMpoXTKjvL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 23, 2024

The highly anticipated “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” is set to launch on October 25, but gamers are already buzzing about the game’s first live season. Season 1 will bring new maps, modes, and a Battle Pass, as well as the integration of a new Resurgence map called Area 99 for the free-to-play Warzone mode. While Activision has not officially announced the details for Season 1, a leak from the Call of Duty x Little Caesars promotion has revealed that it will begin on Thursday, November 14.

A vote for me earns Double XP! Reply below up to 3 times to earn 3 Double XP tokens available for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch!

Each reply (max 3) will earn 1 Hour of Double XP for Player, Weapon, and BattlePass at launch. 💥 #BlackOps6

🎮 Activision ID

🔥 @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/ktK9nPd0nZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 23, 2024

Players who participated in the promotion reported receiving emails confirming the launch date and indicating that rewards, including Dual 2XP and a Battle Pass, will be delivered to their Activision accounts on that day. It’s important to note that this information is not an official announcement, and there is a possibility that the dates could change.

Black Ops 6 launch details

Need something to read while you count the hours to launch? We’ve got new details to dive into before #BlackOps6 goes live, including MP map adjustments, new Zombies info, weapon updates, movement settings, and more:https://t.co/kiBUwo2O3g — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 23, 2024

Additionally, Area 99 might be released later in the season rather than on the first day, potentially pushing its debut into December. “Black Ops 6” will launch with an impressive 16 new maps, including four small “Strike” maps for Gunfight and Faceoff modes. The popular Nuketown map will also make its return between the game’s launch and the start of Season 1.

Players can expect a full single-player campaign, a round-based Zombies mode, and a new collection of weapons. However, content from “Modern Warfare II” and “Modern Warfare III” will not transfer to “Black Ops 6”, although cosmetics and Operators from previous titles will still be playable across these games. As the launch date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to dive into the latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise and experience all the new content and features that “Black Ops 6” has to offer.